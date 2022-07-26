Original title: Cristiano Ronaldo and his agent went to Manchester United base to negotiate Ferguson attended the meeting

On July 26, Beijing time, Ronaldo appeared for the first time after the rumor of leaving the team. He personally drove a Bentley to Carrington, with Mendes sitting in the co-pilot. Manchester United’s legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson was also pictured at Carrington this morning.

Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to Manchester after flying back to England on Monday due to uncertainty over his future at Manchester United, according to Sky Sports. Ronaldo will meet with Manchester United boss Ten Hag today to discuss his future at the club.

According to earlier TA news, Cristiano Ronaldo left for Manchester City on Monday, and it is unknown whether he participated in the training. Ahead of his pre-season tour of Australia, United boss Ten Hag admitted he was unaware of the situation. The explanation given by Manchester United is that Ronaldo missed the pre-season games in Thailand and Australia due to family reasons.

It is reported that Manchester United did not look for a replacement for Ronaldo, their position has not changed, and Ronaldo is still not for sale. However, Ronaldo himself wants to leave the Red Devils to participate in the Champions League. The source said that the existing situation suggests that the possibility of Ronaldo staying at Manchester United is increasing, but the parties still need to communicate on this issue.

