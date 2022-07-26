Keum Dong-hyun

C9 Entertainment Announcements

Sina Entertainment News on the 26th, C9 Entertainment announced that the Korean boy group EPEX Qindongxian was diagnosed with the new crown and has been isolated and treated at home. The rapid screening test results of other members were all negative. The following is the full text of C9’s official statement:

Hello everyone, this is C9 Entertainment.

EPEX member Qin Dongxian was found to be positive in the rapid screening test for the new coronary pneumonia today (26th).

Members WISH, MU, AMIN, BAEKSEUNG, AYDEN, Yiwang, and JEFF were all negative in the quick screening test results.

Qindongxian has completed the third vaccination. At present, except for mild headache and sore throat, he has no other symptoms, and has moved to a separate isolation dormitory for centralized home isolation and home treatment.

In the future, our company will follow the guidelines of the epidemic prevention authorities and do our best for the quick recovery of artists.