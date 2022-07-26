Home Entertainment South Korean men’s group EPEX Qindongxian has been diagnosed with the new crown and has been quarantined at home.
Entertainment

South Korean men’s group EPEX Qindongxian has been diagnosed with the new crown and has been quarantined at home.

by admin
South Korean men’s group EPEX Qindongxian has been diagnosed with the new crown and has been quarantined at home.
Keum Dong-hyun
C9 Entertainment AnnouncementsC9 Entertainment Announcements

Sina Entertainment News on the 26th, C9 Entertainment announced that the Korean boy group EPEX Qindongxian was diagnosed with the new crown and has been isolated and treated at home. The rapid screening test results of other members were all negative. The following is the full text of C9’s official statement:

Hello everyone, this is C9 Entertainment.

EPEX member Qin Dongxian was found to be positive in the rapid screening test for the new coronary pneumonia today (26th).

Members WISH, MU, AMIN, BAEKSEUNG, AYDEN, Yiwang, and JEFF were all negative in the quick screening test results.

Qindongxian has completed the third vaccination. At present, except for mild headache and sore throat, he has no other symptoms, and has moved to a separate isolation dormitory for centralized home isolation and home treatment.

In the future, our company will follow the guidelines of the epidemic prevention authorities and do our best for the quick recovery of artists.

See also  IU donated 100 million won to support children's public welfare cause

You may also like

Oxygen Girl Appears! He Lan teased the summer...

Dates, sneakers born (and returned) in Tuscany are...

YEEZY GAP pop-up event landed in parking lots...

Pu Shu | Crying, laughing and ordinary, Uncle...

BBC announces new documentary on Mark Zuckerberg and...

Five performances | “See Pingyao Again” and another...

Exclusive Interview with Penang Guest｜Powell XUE, CICADA fills...

The 86 version of “Journey to the West”...

Americans and Arabs make shopping in vacation spots...

Take a Closer Look at the Official Photos...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy