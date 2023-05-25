German Bundestag – Left calls for combating drug shortages

Berlin: (hib/PK) The left-wing faction calls for an effective fight against drug shortages. Supply bottlenecks for medicines have become a sad reality. According to an application (20/6899) ​​of the parliamentary group.

The causes are diverse and range from vulnerable delivery and production processes in industry to the consequences of globalization and discount agreements.

Among other things, MEPs are calling for robust supply and production processes, including the diversification of manufacturing locations and suppliers, and sufficient stocks, to be taken into account in the EU drug strategy currently being negotiated. The industry should be obliged to guarantee the stocking of a five-month requirement for important medicines.

An effective early warning system for imminent and existing supply bottlenecks should also be introduced. This includes a legal obligation for manufacturers to report all existing and expected bottlenecks, including the reasons.

According to the parliamentary group, incentives to relocate production capacities to the EU or to Germany should be accompanied by conditions for more security of supply. Discount agreements should also be replaced by a moderately stricter fixed price regulation in order to increase the variety of providers. The import promotion clause in SGB V should be deleted.