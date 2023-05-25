Branka Sovrlić robs a villa in Ilidža | Entertainment

Singer Branka Sovrlić once spoke about the robbery of her villa in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Izvor: Pink tv screenshot

Branka Sovrlić is considered one of the richest singers on the domestic public scene, and it is also known that she owns several luxury properties, as well as a villa in Ilidža where she lives and which is under state protection.

The villa has a special name “Golubica”, and she was in charge of arranging the interior, while her husband took care of the exterior. Branka and her husband own several apartments in Belgrade and Sarajevo, as well as a restaurant, and the singer often publishes photos from her luxurious home. However, on one occasion she experienced a huge inconvenience when thieves broke into her home.

The media buzzed a few years ago about the robbery of Branka Sovrlić’s house, and the singer has now described what it was like when she came face to face with the thieves.

“I don’t like to talk about it. It was a period when there were many robbers, but there is no singer whose apartment was not robbed! This also happened to my neighbor, who is a pensioner and lives right next to me. I fought with the thieves, so they they hit me. I reacted with my heart. Fortunately, they caught them. After that, my husband installed cameras, got a special door… For a long time after that, when I would go into the house, I would make sure everything was in place. It’s hard when you know someone rummaged through your things,” said Branka.

“I experienced a horror, although in the end I got into a fight with one. They also hit me on the head with a gun, I was covered in blood, they almost shaved my hair, I had three stitches… I want to forget it and not remember it “I’m dangerous, since I’m a judo champion, so I wasn’t too afraid of them either, even though they had weapons. I’m fearless,” Sovrlić said at the time.

This is what her home looks like:

