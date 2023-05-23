Get yellowed sneakers white again with these home remedies!

If you’ve tried cleaning your white sneakers with bleach, chances are you’ve got yellow stains on them. This happens when the bleach has sat too long or you didn’t dilute it properly. However, this is only one reason why we do not recommend this method. The other is that you can safely use more natural alternatives with excellent results. However, if the stains are already a fact, here’s how to get yellowed sneakers white again using only home remedies.

Getting yellowed sneakers white again – That’s how it works with common salt

Start by taking a small, heatproof bowl and filling it with about 8 ounces of hot sink water. Dissolve 1 tablespoon of table salt in the water. Stir with a clean toothbrush until the salt is completely dissolved. Thoroughly soak the toothbrush in the solution and scrub vigorously, soaking over and over. You’ll likely need to scrub for a few minutes before the stain fades. Once the stain begins to fade, allow the shoes to air dry on a towel for about 20 minutes or until dry to the touch. Then soap the toothbrush again and vigorously scrub the stain with the bristles of the toothbrush for a few more minutes. Stop scrubbing when you find that the yellow stain hasn’t faded despite your efforts with the toothbrush in the last few minutes. Note that the stain may not be 100 percent gone, but it will definitely have faded significantly, allowing you to continue wearing your white sneakers.

Turn yellowed sneakers white again with the help of detergent and vinegar

Remove the laces from your white sneakers to keep them from getting tangled. Then, give your sink a thorough wipe to make sure it’s really clean and fill it 3/4 full with lukewarm water. Add half a tablespoon of detergent to the lukewarm water and stir well until thoroughly mixed and foam forms. Soak your yellowed sneakers in the sink and start scrubbing off the yellow stains with a toothbrush. Make sure the brush is well soaked in the soap solution. Scrub for a few minutes until the yellow stains begin to fade. While you’re working on one of your sneakers, place the other one in the sink to give it a good soak of the soapy solution. Then repeat the cleaning process with this one as well. For the next step, it is not necessary to wash the detergent out of the sneakers. Just put them in the washing machine by turning on the warm water program and add 120ml of vinegar to the fabric softener compartment. White vinegar will also help you turn yellowed sneakers white again as it has bleaching properties. After the wash, let your sneakers air dry or tumble dry for 30 minutes. Then you can enjoy their white color again!

Soak your sneakers in cream of tartar solution