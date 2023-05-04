Getting older strong, fit and agile: With the right concept, you can do it! / The new …

Protina Pharmaceutical GmbH

Being physically fit and agile means freedom. Of course we would like to keep this freedom – preferably until old age. In order for this to succeed, we should think of the following: Muscles and bones need an optimal supply of nutrients in order to maintain the necessary mobility, stability and strength. With the new Magnesium Diasporal® Pro Muscles and Bones, we can effectively and very practically support our daily life on the move.

Many people struggle with getting older. This usually has to do with the fact that age is associated with a negative image; you just don’t expect anything good. But why stand in your own way with such thoughts? Proaging starts in the mind! There is really something to it: you are as old as you feel. And how you feel is determined by your own attitude and lifestyle. Of course we have to accept that everything in life is subject to change and we cannot stop the biological aging process. But we do have an impact on how we age. This includes doing something actively to stay fit and flexible in old age and to maintain a high quality of life.

This is how we keep ourselves fit and healthy

The best way to keep bones and joints fit and strong is through exercise. This does not mean excessive competitive sports, but regular, moderate activity in the form of, for example, cycling, running, swimming or gymnastics – everything that is fun is beneficial. Having fun is not insignificant, because what we enjoy doing, we do regularly. A balanced diet is an essential basis for being active. The supply of minerals plays a major role for muscles, bones and a healthy immune system. Magnesium, which the body cannot produce itself, is one of them and is an important part of the metabolism.* If too little is taken in through the diet, the mineral reserves in the bones are reduced. Vitamins K2 and D3 also contribute to bone preservation.** Vitamin D3 is also important for the function of the immune system.*** Those who consistently pay attention to their vital substance balance have the best chance of keeping their musculoskeletal system and immune system fit.

Balanced nutrient supply for an active lifestyle

Isn’t it possible to take in the necessary vital substances through basic nutrition? Answer: Yes, but it is not easy in all life situations. As we age, we eat less and this can lead to an undersupply of essential nutrients. A well thought out and balanced diet plan is necessary to cover the daily need for micronutrients. If you don’t succeed, you can provide useful support with a high-quality dietary supplement: Magnesium Diasporal® Pro covers your daily needs for muscles and bones with high-dose magnesium in synergy with vitamin K2 for stable bones and vitamin D3 for the immune system. Magnesium Diasporal® Pro muscles and bones with high-dose magnesium in synergy with vitamin K2 for stable bones and vitamin D3 for the immune system covers the daily needs. The new Pro in the range of the quality brand Magnesium Diasporal® is available both as a unique, patented 2-phase tablet with immediate and long-term release and in a practical direct stick for quick intake without water. Both vital substance combo products are vegan, sugar, gluten and lactose-free and are therefore also ideal for people who have to do without certain foods.

If you want to stay strong and vital and need good defenses, Magnesium Diasporal® Pro Muscles and Bones is the right choice. www.diasporal.com

* Magnesium supports normal muscle function and contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism. ** Vitamin D3 and Vitamin K2 contribute to the maintenance of normal bones. *** Vitamin D3 contributes to the normal functioning of the immune system.

