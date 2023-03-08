Gian Marco Calleri, former president of Lazio and Turin, has died at the age of 81. Born in Busalla on 10 January 1942, after a career as a footballer in Serie B with Novara, Monza and Lazio, he devoted himself to entrepreneurial activity and in 1986, together with his brother Giorgio and the financier Bocchi, he bought the Biancoceleste club. With him in charge, Lazio achieved a sensational salvation in Serie B in 1986-87 despite the 9 penalty points, recovered and returned to the top flight. Calleri then sold Lazio to Cragnotti in 1992. Two years later, he took over Torino leaving the club grenade in 1997. The following year Calleri turned abroad by acquiring Bellinzona, sold in 2001.