Goodbye dark circles: 5 natural remedies to say goodbye to the panda effect

They affect 7 out of 10 women and are absolute the blemish that makes you more tired the oval is heavy of the face. Male rings under the eyes under the eyes, which are generally more evident in the morning, in reality they are not only caused by bad rest or interrupted sleep. Often at the origin of the swelling and dark halos that surround the eye sockets at the beginning of the day there are other deeper factors. Let’s find out what they are and how to fight them.

What causes determine the onset of dark circles

Dark circles can appear for any number of reasons. The most common reasons include:

and’diet too rich in grassi; water retention or a tendency to drink too little; poor oxygenation due to respiratory disorders (also of allergic origin); the consumption of alcohol and nicotine; even a slight one liver failure a renal.

How to reduce them naturally

However, when dark circles are not so marked and “physiological” as to require the intervention of the cosmetic surgeon, who often restores the layers of skin that tend to sag, making the imperfection worse, it is however possible prevent, reduce and eliminate them following a few simple ones precautions.

The decongestant massage with an ice cube

The first remedy to use in case of dark circles is the ice. The action of the cold in fact makes it possible to quickly mitigate dark circles thanks to the vaso-constrictor action: reducing the diameter of the blood vessels increases the speed of blood circulation. This way yes promotes drainage of localized waste and the decrease in edema which determines the dark color of the skin under the eyes.

Just take an ice cube from the freezer, wrap it in a tissue and massage it for a few minutes in the area around the eyes: after the treatment, all the skin around the eyes will be tighter and much less swollen. Repeat as needed or, if you often have dark circles under your eyes, even every morning.

Against the dark halo drink boldo tea

Il boldo tearich in alkaloids and flavonoids, is prepared by infusing a spoonful of dry leaves of boldo (in herbal medicine and natural food stores) for 10 minutes, filtered and sweetened with a little honey. Drank before meals a couple of times a day, boldo tea supports digestion by improving the production of bile and reactivating the liver, with immediately visible beneficial effects on the “tightness” of the skin, even around the eyes.

Make a St. John’s Wort (or St. John’s Wort) Mask



If your eye area needs a little facelift, try this one mask delicate and nutritious to make at home: you need 3 tablespoons of tincture of St. John’s wort (or hypericum) mixed with 2 tablespoons of raw orange honey and 3 tablespoons of fresh cucumber juice. Apply the mixture around the eye area. Leave it on for 10 minutes. Rinse with warm water. If your skin is dry, combine a teaspoon of calendula oil.

Increase brightness with orange and yogurt

Once a week, intensify the skin cleansing operation and give tone and luminosity to the face, giving yourself a special pampering. Try this DIY mask.

Ingredients 5 cloves oforange

3 teaspoons of yogurt macro

Preparation

Remove the peel from the orange segments, mash the pulp in a container with the help of a fork and add the yoghurt. Spread the mixture on a clean dry face and neck, leave the mask on for 10 minutes or in any case until it dries completely. Then rinse with warm water and apply your moisturizer for the face.

The astringent action of low-fat yogurt significantly reduces the size of pores and purifies the skin. Delicious and juicy orange contains a lot of vitamin C, flavonoids and essential oils.

Sleep with a raised pillow

It is very important to sleep with your head slightly raised off the mattress. To bed, a newly raised pillow can promote microcirculation and counteract lymphatic stagnation.

