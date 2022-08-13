(Picture provided by Google)

Google previously officially announced at the I/O Developer Conference that it will release its first Pixel Watch smartwatch in the fall. The specific details and specifications have not yet been mentioned. Many people are concerned about the battery life performance. According to the latest code description exposed by Google, users may still Have to charge every day.

“9to5google” digs the Fitbit code and finds a description about the Pixel Watch, which mentions that for sleep tracking, it is recommended to have more than 30% of the battery. Since there may be power consumption on the screen during the day when the app is activated and the Always On Display, the power consumption will be more than during sleep. “9to5google” estimates that the battery life of the Pixel Watch may fall around 24 hours.

Compared with Samsung’s latest Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, which has a battery life of 80 hours, Fitbit and Garmin watches generally have a battery life of more than 3-4 days. Apple’s Apple Watch is the only one that is similar to the Pixel Watch, which falls at 18 hours.

