Home Health Google code hints? The first Pixel Watch watch may have to be “charged once a day”
Health

Google code hints? The first Pixel Watch watch may have to be “charged once a day”

by admin
Google code hints? The first Pixel Watch watch may have to be “charged once a day”

(Picture provided by Google)

Google previously officially announced at the I/O Developer Conference that it will release its first Pixel Watch smartwatch in the fall. The specific details and specifications have not yet been mentioned. Many people are concerned about the battery life performance. According to the latest code description exposed by Google, users may still Have to charge every day.

“9to5google” digs the Fitbit code and finds a description about the Pixel Watch, which mentions that for sleep tracking, it is recommended to have more than 30% of the battery. Since there may be power consumption on the screen during the day when the app is activated and the Always On Display, the power consumption will be more than during sleep. “9to5google” estimates that the battery life of the Pixel Watch may fall around 24 hours.

Compared with Samsung’s latest Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, which has a battery life of 80 hours, Fitbit and Garmin watches generally have a battery life of more than 3-4 days. Apple’s Apple Watch is the only one that is similar to the Pixel Watch, which falls at 18 hours.

“You Might Want to Watch”

Google system smart watch free mobile map navigation!The two major models are expected to be used first

No need to draw, no need to grab, now use the APP to watch the news to ensure that you win the prize every day, I download the APP and press me to watch the event method



You may also like

Serie A (and the other leagues) starts again:...

【Game Trial】Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Version Spider-Man Appears...

Anti-IG Douyin Trend! The most popular community app...

Ceres’ unexpected “geological activity” shocked scientists | Asteroid...

Square Enix Rumored to Cancel “Tomb Raider” 25th...

all the physical exercises to do at the...

Water withdrawn from the market, if you bought...

A former EA and Criterion developer is making...

2 symptoms that reveal to you if you...

40 bursts per second 6.2K filming FUJIFILM X-H2S...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy