Home Health Handheld maker Microsoft launches “Singing Controller” Xbox wireless controller with built-in speaker to celebrate the release of “Bad Decisions” single, but only for free (180908)
Health

Handheld maker Microsoft launches “Singing Controller” Xbox wireless controller with built-in speaker to celebrate the release of “Bad Decisions” single, but only for free (180908)

by admin
Handheld maker Microsoft launches “Singing Controller” Xbox wireless controller with built-in speaker to celebrate the release of “Bad Decisions” single, but only for free (180908)

The “Singing Controller” wireless controller is not planned to be sold as an official product, but will be sold through the official Xbox Twitter accountorganise eventwhich also includes a new car, the 1971 Meyers Manx, that can be used in Forza Horizon 5.

Microsoft announces collaboration with Interscope Records, while celebrating the collaboration of songwriter benny blanco, rapper Snoop Dogg, and BTS members Jung Kook, Jin, Jimin, V on the single “Bad Decisions” ” was released, creating an Xbox wireless controller “Singing Controller” with a built-in speaker.

“Singing Controller” uses striking red as the main color, which can be activated by pressing a button, and songs can be played through the white speaker on the back.

And this wireless controller is not planned to be sold as an official product, but to be sold through the official Xbox Twitter accountorganise eventwhich also includes a new car, the 1971 Meyers Manx, that can be used in Forza Horizon 5.

Prior to this, Microsoft had also created a number of themed Xbox game consoles and used them as event lottery giveaways to attract fans to interact.

See also  Sony's new revamped PS5 console is coming?Japanese certification website exposed the latest model - Free Electronics News 3C Technology

You may also like

West Nile, cases in Veneto rise to 70...

Withdraw these sausages from sale: salmonella risk

Build your game controller however you want! The...

Traveler’s diarrhea, what is “Montezuma’s revenge” and how...

here’s what to do to prevent infection

which bottles should not be bought – Libero...

that’s why those who have been infected risk...

Shortcut Script for Lost iPhone Recovery: Find Lost...

Urgent food recall | Salmonella in this product

Apple’s squeeze on privacy and declining advertising. Social...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy