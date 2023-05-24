he had been wanted for over 10 years

Pedophilia and child pornography on the web. These are the charges hanging over a 50 year old arrested by the police, as part of an investigation by the violence group of the Prosecutor’s Office Roma. The man, Italian citizen and known under the pseudonym of Shadow (ombra)had been wanted for over ten years for being one of the most active producers of child pornography, which he marketed on the web, and for having solicited and abused children under the age of ten.
The postal police have implemented a precautionary custody order in prison issued by the investigating judge of the capital. Based on what has been reconstructed, the arrested person worked for years in a virtual pedophile community,
“The Love Zone” (TLZ), now closed, where it made child pornography available to users. The man, for over a decade had managed to evade investigations, even escaping the arrests of the members.
Against him the prosecutor of Piazzale Clodio Eugenio Albamonte
contest the crimes of aggravated sexual violence, criminal association aimed at the dissemination of pedophile practices, the sharing of information useful for soliciting minors and the exchange, possession and dissemination of child pornography material.