he had been wanted for over 10 years



Ansa

Pedophilia and child pornography on the web. These are the charges hanging over a 50 year old arrested by the police, as part of an investigation by the violence group of the Prosecutor’s Office Roma. The man, Italian citizen and known under the pseudonym of Shadow (ombra)had been wanted for over ten years for being one of the most active producers of child pornography, which he marketed on the web, and for having solicited and abused children under the age of ten.