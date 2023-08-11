Home » Healthcare, Valle d’Aosta works on personal stabilization – Healthcare
The regional council has approved the integration of the guidelines to the Valle d’Aosta local health authority on the stabilization of managerial and non-managerial (sector) healthcare, socio-medical, administrative, technical and professional health service personnel. The proposal – reads a note – “is aimed at structurally strengthening the Regional Health Service also in the actions to recover waiting lists and to allow the enhancement of the professionalism acquired by the personnel who served even during the epidemiological emergency from COVID-19″.


In addition, the provisions have been approved by the Local Health Authority for the supply of incontinence aids not included in the essential levels of assistance. The quantity and type of aids distributed will be modulated by the company on the basis of the number of patients taken care of and their needs, according to the medical prescription and the drafting of the relative treatment plan.

