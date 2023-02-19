It is one of the most recognized and widespread health problems of our time but which has actually existed for several centuries as a “disease” even though there is no real cure: diabetes is in fact a form of disorder of the organism which in the most known, i.e. the one called type 2 mellitus, and is considered a chronic disease linked to the presence of excessive amounts of glucose in the blood system, and which given the increasing diffusion, increased by at least 3 times in the last 30 years, represents a difficult condition to be recognized starting from the symptoms.

Here’s how to recognize the symptoms of diabetes: “beware”

The reasons that lead to the spread of diabetes can be several: taking into consideration type 2 mellitus, the most common form among the adult population, it concerns glucose levels that cannot be managed by the body within acceptable levels, due to an insufficient amount of insulin but which can also be caused by a hormone imbalance.

The causes tend to be biological, therefore hereditary, but also caused by a momentary condition, for example after a certain medical operation or during a specific regimen of drugs. Lifestyle, including diet, also affects glucose control.

Sometimes discovering the symptoms of diabetes may not be easy both because they are very diversified but also because many of these can be mistaken for something else.

Among the most frequent ones are:

Frequent tiredness

Excessively constant need to pee

Increased thirst

Blurred vision

sexual disorders

Slow healing of wounds

Hunger continues

Abdominal pains

Itching of the genital organs and/or frequent episodes of candidiasis in women

Only a thorough examination can actually highlight the presence of a momentary condition of excess glucose also known as prediabetes, or real diabetes, a condition which obviously requires the opinion of a doctor.