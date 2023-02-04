Notification notice for public announcements to all the manufacturing/distributing companies of medical devices operating in the Italian territory affected by the Decree adopted by the Ministry of Health in agreement with the Minister of Economy and Finance on 6 July 2022 containing Certification of the overcoming of the expenditure ceiling for medical devices at national and regional level for the years 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Lazio Regional Administrative Court decree III Quater n.09706/2022 of 3.12.2022 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 14005/2022 Hologic Italia srl ​​/ Ministry of Health

Attachments:

Decree (PDF 124.9 Kb)

Appeal (PDF 0.77 Mb)

Instance (PDF 431.4 Kb)