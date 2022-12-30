Home Health Hospitalized for flu, 2 and a half year old girl dies in Lecce hospital
Health

Hospitalized for flu, 2 and a half year old girl dies in Lecce hospital

by admin
Hospitalized for flu, 2 and a half year old girl dies in Lecce hospital

A two and a half year old girl was rushed to the Vito Fazzi hospital in Lecce after being hospitalized in the Gallipoli hospital due to the worsening of her health conditions: the little girl had arrived in the emergency room with a serious flu.

It is a community in shock that of Sannicola, small fraction of Gallipoli, where she lived 2-year-old girl died suddenly in recent days. The little girl had been hospitalized in Lecce for flu symptoms but she never left the hospital due, it seems, to some complications that caused her death.

The news, reported by the local press, was then also commented by the mayor of the town in the province of Lecce: “We are in shock, we could not possibly have expected such a tragedy – the words of the mayor Cosimo Piccione – we are close to the pain of the family of the small”.

It all started the day after Christmas when the little girl was accompanied to the Emergency Department of the Gallipoli hospital for gastroenteritis, but her conditions immediately appeared serious enough to decide for her to be transferred to the Pediatrics department of the Lecce hospital for further investigations.

Shipwreck in Lampedusa: the five-year-old girl who was traveling on the sunken boat died

Once she arrived at Vito Fazzi, the little girl underwent all the necessary checks but her conditions continued to worsen. It is only after yet another examination that the doctors understood that they were dealing with encephalomyelitis, as emerged from the resonance. What immediately appeared as a direct consequence of the influenza virus (H1N1) then led to the death of the little girl.

See also  Do you feel more and more depressed? It could be the fault of the pandemic

In the next few hours, in-depth examinations will be carried out to clarify the cause of death. Many messages of condolence from the citizens of Sannicola who joined in the pain of the family together with the mayor who, as a sign of mourning, turned off the lights in the village and the Christmas tree set up in the city centre.

You may also like

In countries where the contraceptive pill is reimbursed,...

Circular Covid, from masks to agile work if...

The advice of general practitioners to avoid Covid...

The Serotti gym is shedding its skin

Mental well-being, if you notice this symptom it’s...

Constipation, some natural remedies to combat it without...

in Friuli Venezia Giulia 55 thousand patients without...

The Chinese government recommends traditional medicine against Covid

The China effect and fears of new waves...

When should you not eat canned tuna? Here...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy