A two and a half year old girl was rushed to the Vito Fazzi hospital in Lecce after being hospitalized in the Gallipoli hospital due to the worsening of her health conditions: the little girl had arrived in the emergency room with a serious flu.

It is a community in shock that of Sannicola, small fraction of Gallipoli, where she lived 2-year-old girl died suddenly in recent days. The little girl had been hospitalized in Lecce for flu symptoms but she never left the hospital due, it seems, to some complications that caused her death.

The news, reported by the local press, was then also commented by the mayor of the town in the province of Lecce: “We are in shock, we could not possibly have expected such a tragedy – the words of the mayor Cosimo Piccione – we are close to the pain of the family of the small”.

It all started the day after Christmas when the little girl was accompanied to the Emergency Department of the Gallipoli hospital for gastroenteritis, but her conditions immediately appeared serious enough to decide for her to be transferred to the Pediatrics department of the Lecce hospital for further investigations.

Once she arrived at Vito Fazzi, the little girl underwent all the necessary checks but her conditions continued to worsen. It is only after yet another examination that the doctors understood that they were dealing with encephalomyelitis, as emerged from the resonance. What immediately appeared as a direct consequence of the influenza virus (H1N1) then led to the death of the little girl.

In the next few hours, in-depth examinations will be carried out to clarify the cause of death. Many messages of condolence from the citizens of Sannicola who joined in the pain of the family together with the mayor who, as a sign of mourning, turned off the lights in the village and the Christmas tree set up in the city centre.