Reporter Zhong Zhaozhen/Comprehensive Report

▲ Mustang Boss 429. (Picture / Retrieved from Sothebys website)

Among the three major muscle cars in the United States, the oldest and most representative is the Ford Mustang. Mustangs can be seen in many movies, especially the first-generation Mustang that appeared in 1964. Among the many branches of the generation of Mustangs, the most famous is the GT500 transformed by Shelby, but in the eyes of Mustang experts, the Mustang Boss 429 produced from 1969 to 1970 is the real dream car.

▲ The Mustang Boss 429 produced from 1969 to 1970 is the real dream car. (Picture / Retrieved from Sothebys website)

In the 1960s, Ford pioneered the era of crazy horsepower supremacy. Not only did it build the Ford GT racing car with four consecutive Limans, but there were also many official performance versions of the Mustang. In addition to the GT500, there were also Mach 1 and Boss 429. These three versions There aren’t many, but in terms of insanity, the Boss 429 with the 429 engine is definitely the craziest car.

▲ The number of Mustang Boss 429 is very rare. (Picture / Retrieved from Sothebys website)

In order to participate in the NASCAR series, Ford developed the 428 engine based on the 385 engine. 428 is the cylinder volume. Converted to a V8 engine, it is a 7.0-liter displacement. This displacement is fundamentally deviant from the current point of view, but in the 1960s The concept of power first, monsters with large displacement in the United States can be seen everywhere; because the NASCAR racing system requires that if the car is mass-produced, more than 500 cars must be produced to meet the standard. Ford decided to put the 428 engine on the Mustang, and the Mustang Boss 429 was born. After two years of production, only 1,359 units were produced, which can be said to be a racing-spec commercial car.

▲The Mustang Boss 429 only produced 1,359 units. (Picture / Retrieved from Sothebys website)

Due to the scarcity of Mustang Boss 429s and their astonishing 7.0-liter V8 engine, GM’s Chevrolet Camaro also had a 427 engine, but GM banned the use of 427 engines in commercial vehicles, and it could only be installed for competition use. The Mustang Boss 429 sold can be said to be the strongest road car in the United States, so a Mustang Boss 429 in good condition can be worth as much as 350,000 US dollars (about 10.5 million Taiwan dollars).

▲The interior is equipped with wood grain trim and a lot of leather wrapping. (Picture / Retrieved from Sothebys website)