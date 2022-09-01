The analysis of the online presence and reputation of the leaders of the main political parties continues. After having analyzed that of Giorgia Meloni and that of Enrico Letta, today is the turn of the leader of the 5 Star Movement.

DataMediaHub analyzed, exclusively for Italian Tech, the online conversations (social platforms, online news, forums and blogs) relating to Giuseppe Conte in the last thirty days.

In August, despite the fact that the Italians were largely, as they say, under the umbrella, the citations of the leader of the M5S were more than 431 thousand, by over 32 thousand unique authors, whose contents involved (like + reaction + comments and shares) almost 3.3 million people. Volumes that appear to be lower for all three parameters than those emerging from the analyzes relating to Letta and Meloni.

The potential scope, the so-called “opportunity to be seen”, is also decidedly lower, that is the opportunity that theoretically they had on the basis of these volumes of conversations to be exposed to contents relating to Giuseppe Conte. For the leader of the M5S, in fact, the potential range stands at “only” 299.2 billion. Based on our experience, we reasonably estimate that the actual reach is 14.9 billion impressions, of actual views of Conte-related content, gross of duplications.

However, this value remains very high. To give an idea, if we calculated the advertising equivalent value, that is the equivalent value of the advertising investment to generate this number of views, even by calculating only one euro per CPM (one euro per thousand views), the advertising investment for this exposure online media would exceed € 299 million. Which of course, reparametrating, also applies to the other leaders analyzed, and to those that we will analyze over the next few days. And it seemed interesting to us to point out because perhaps it escapes most people.

Once again, as emerged from the previous analyzes, the prevalence of male individuals aged between 25 and 34 years, but also just under a third aged between 18 and 24 years is clear. If age is somehow linked to the intensity of social media use, it affects this constant prevalence of men. It could be an indicator of lower online political participation by women. A bad sign, if confirmed. While the participation of young Italians is positive, in fact they are among those who most intensely use the Net and social networks to actively participate in issues related to everyday life and politics.

The maximum peak of these online conversations was recorded on August 14, on the occasion of the “parliamentary” of the 5 Star Movement and the presentation of the electoral program, and the same volumes, about 20 thousand citations in one day, occurred on August 24 when Conte was the only political leader not to be invited to the Rimini Meeting.

On the other hand, the content that has generated greater involvement is that relating to the proposal to maintain the same salary by working fewer hours to thus favor employment.

Although the share of negative sentiment, emotions and, in fact, negative feelings contained in online verbalizations by people, remains high, of the three leaders analyzed, Conte is the one who still has the greatest share of positive sentiment.

It can also be seen from the “wheel” of the 100 most used emojis in association with people’s utterances regarding Conte where, in addition to smirking smilies, stars, hearts and symbols of strength also emerge as a sign of encouragement.

Finally, if their slogans did not emerge for Letta and Meloni, “Ready” and “Choose”, as shown by the tag cloud, the cloud of the 100 most used hashtags in online conversations concerning the leader of the M5S, “From the Right Part” emerges clearly.