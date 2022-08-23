It seems impossible, but treating headaches with natural methods without the aid of pills or other medicines is possible.

Today’s most read articles:

It seems unthinkable, but some 100% natural ingredients are capable of relieving and even driving away headache more annoying and nagging. Here are all the alternative remedies to the usual medicines.

Headache: how to cure it without medicines

Il headache can strike at any time and it is often more common on the hottest days of summer, particularly when mercury rises in the midst of a heat wave.

“Headaches can be triggered by a multitude of factors”explains Dr. Steve Allder, a neurologist consultant at Re: Cognition Health (recognitionhealth.com). They range from genetics, diet, food intolerances, hunger and allergies, to hormones, lifestyle, weather conditions, environment, fatigue, sleep disturbances or deprivation, exercise intense, dehydration and wider medical problems “

Remember that if you have recurring or painful headaches, it is always best to talk to your GP so that they can give you the most appropriate advice for you. But if you are looking for a way to relieve a nagging headache without having to resort to pain relievers and pills, there may be other options that may help you. Here are all the most effective remedies.

1) Drink lots of water

Dehydration is a well-recognized trigger for episodic headaches and makes chronic headaches worse, says Dr. Anita Krishnan, neurologist consultant and division clinical director at The Walton Center NHS Foundation Trust. People prone to headaches should try to stay well hydrated and drink two to three liters of water throughout the day.

2) Beware of blood sugar

And low blood glucose levelcalled hypoglycemia, can cause headaches, although the exact reason is unclear.

Migraines and cluster headaches can also be triggered by low glucose levels, says Dr. Deborah Lee of Dr. Fox Online Pharmacy.

Any adult who suspects that their headache may be due to low blood glucose could benefit from taking a 15g dose of glucose immediately. This could be three or four glucose tablets, three boiled candies, four or five jellies, or half a cup of a fizzy drink (not sugar-free).

However, for the people with diabetes or other health conditions that can affect blood glucose levels, it is important to only follow health advice specific to your needs. “A diabetic with low blood sugar should follow the advice of their GP, as this is a medical emergency”observes Lee.

3) Rest well

A short nap or going to bed earlier than usual can help relieve headaches. “When a person has a severe headache, the most common type is migraine, sleep helps to recover from the attack”spiega Krishnan.

Experts agree that one of the best ways to prevent headaches is to make sure you get enough sleep every night.

4) Avoid foods that are too heavy

In the case of migraines, those affected often learn about the foods that can cause symptoms to develop or worsen.

Some of the foods most commonly reported as triggers are dairy products, including cheeses, processed meats, sugar, chocolate, alcohol, and caffeine, explains Dr. Leila Dehghan, a physician and nutritionist at Plant Based Health Professionals.