How to cure the chronic myelomonocytic leukemia that struck Berlusconi

The leader of Forza Italia Silvio Berlusconi you have chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML). It is the most frequent of the myelodysplastic-myeloproliferative syndromes. The pathology diagnosed in the 86-year-old, hospitalized in intensive care at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, is characterized by the increase in a specific population of white blood cells (monocytes) and mainly affects elderly people.

In this case, the disease is not classified among the most serious forms and can be treated with a type of latest generation chemotherapy that acts on the DNA.

