The leader of Forza Italia Silvio Berlusconi you have chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML). It is the most frequent of the myelodysplastic-myeloproliferative syndromes. The pathology diagnosed in the 86-year-old, hospitalized in intensive care at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, is characterized by the increase in a specific population of white blood cells (monocytes) and mainly affects elderly people.

In this case, the disease is not classified among the most serious forms and can be treated with a type of latest generation chemotherapy that acts on the DNA.