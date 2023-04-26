How to fall asleep quickly: all about the 4-7-8 technique

Can’t fall asleep once you put your head on the pillow? If thoughts crowd your mind there is a special technique, that of 4-7-8, which will solve your insomnia problem

Insomnia is a sleep disorder that affects many people around the world. It is characterized by the difficulty falling asleep or staying asleep at nightwhich can cause tiredness, irritability and difficulty concentrating during the day.

There are many different causes: stress, anxiety, depression, disorders such as sleep apnea, the use of drugs or substances such as alcohol and caffeine. Even excessive noise or light in the bedroom. Some people may be more susceptible to insomnia due to factors such as age, gender or genetics.

4-7-8 technique: how to solve the problem of insomnia easily

The 4-7-8 rule is a breathing technique which can help improve sleep quality and reduce stress and anxiety. It was developed by Dr Andrew Weilan integrative physician at Harvard University who has dedicated himself to promotion of holistic and natural medicine.

This method is simple to perform and can be used by anyone at any time of the day to reduce stress and improve sleep quality. Here’s how the 4-7-8 rule works:

Position yourself in a comfortable position, sitting or lying down. Breathe through your nose for a count of 4. Let the breath go all the way into your lungs. Hold your breath for a count of 7. Exhale completely through your mouth for a count of 8. Try to empty your lungs completely. Repeat steps 2-4 a total of 4 times.

This technique helps calm the nervous system, reduce stress and anxiety, and promote sleep. The 4-7-8 rule works because it slows down your breathing rate and increases your body’s oxygenationreducing tension and the feeling of stress.



Many sleep experts recommend it before bed to help calm the mind. Try it on yourself tonight: you will see the benefits it can bring to your daily life.

