L’osteoporosis is a serious bone disease that causes weakness and bone fragility. It was once a condition that mostly affected postmenopausal women, but we now know that it can be prevented through diet and exercise. It is important to note that the soccer it’s not the only nutrient essential for bone health.

We talk about it with the doctor Emanuela Raymondresponsible forOsteoporosis Clinic Of Humanity of San Pio X

Research and studies have allowed us to better understand the cause of the deterioration of our bones and the development of osteoporosis. Caring for bone health alone is not enough to prevent it; strong muscles and adequate calcium intake vitamin D they are essential for bones. Additionally, calcium can be obtained from sources other than dairy products, which can cause weight gain if consumed in excess.

How to take calcium without taking dairy products?

It is possible to introduce the soccer in your diet without consuming dairy products.

Having a calcium-rich diet is still a good way to prevent osteoporosis, but dairy products should be moderated in premenopausal women. Also, football is in the pesce and in green leafy vegetables. The vitamin Dcontained in fish, helps to fix calcium in the bones, improving muscle strength and tone and preventing muscle weakness and pain.

Anchovies, prawns, octopus, rocket and chicory are all excellent sources of calcium, with 100g of rocket providing 309 mg of calcium. Almonds are also an excellent source of calcium, with 264 mg per 100 g, but should be eaten in moderation due to their high calorie content. By combining these ingredients in salads or soups and adding a few chopped almonds to make them crunchier, you’ll get a hearty dose of calcium with few calories and no dairy products.

Calcium-rich water is an ally in the prevention of osteoporosis

Drink water it helps prevent osteoporosis, especially if it is rich in calcium and contains 300 to 400 mg/l of calcium per litre. This means that if we drink a liter of water a day, we can get the equivalent of half a calcium tablet. When combined with a calcium-rich and dairy-free meal, it can meet our daily requirement.

It is essential to drink at least a liter of water a day to prevent osteoporosis, and this should start from childhood. However, the amount of calcium needed can vary according to a woman’s age and life stage, such as during growth, pregnancy, breastfeeding and menopause.

The importance of having strong muscles

The menopause it can lead, among other things, to the loss of muscle tone. Along with diet, you also need strong muscles and strong bones to prevent osteoporosis.

Women in their 40s and 50s are much fitter today than women of the same age a few decades ago, so recommendations for exercise have changed.

To strengthen muscles and bones and reduce the risk of osteoporosis, women should practice physical activities such as pole dancing, wall climbing or rock climbing. These activities strengthen all muscle groups and train balance, which is essential for preventing accidental falls and bone fractures.