TREVISO – The flu hits hard. Today even more than Covid, which is still raising its head. 272 people are already hospitalized in the Marca hospitals: 66 precisely because of the seasonal flu, among the most aggressive in recent years, and 106 for coronavirus, plus another 100 who tested positive and isolated after entering the hospital for other health problems. Now San Camillo will return to open a new 20-seat Covid ward. On the other hand, however, the rush for vaccinations. Beyond 120 thousand Treviso residents they underwent the injection against seasonal flu (more than 103 thousand among the categories at risk), performed above all by family doctors. Numbers that brought coverage to 45.4% among citizens over 65 years of age. “Projections confirm the increase. Suffice it to say that last season it reached 50.2% in mid-January – explains Francesco Benazzi, director general of the Local Health Authority – Among the over75s, in particular, we have already exceeded 50%. It’s never happened before.” Virtually tAll elderly people in nursing homes have been vaccinated. Generally speaking, it is already known that it will not be possible to achieve the new target of 75% coverage among people at risk. But at least the old target of 65% is attainable. “Vaccination is essential. Especially for frail people underlines the general manager because this year the flu is proving to be truly beastly ».

FURTHER INFORMATION

THE IMPACT

High fever, cough and sore throat are forcing thousands of Treviso residents to bed. The impact can also be seen from the other side of the barricade inside hospitals. The USL counts theabsence of almost 250 health workers due to illness, including nurses, technicians, health professionals and so on: 127 were affected by the flu and 122 by Covid. To these must be added 12 doctors currently in home isolation because they are positive for the coronavirus. It’s not a trivial matter. For example, in the Treviso district, the one that refers to Ca ‘Foncello, there are 60 nurses, technicians and obss at home with the flu (compared to 38 for Covid). The crux also lies in the fact that only 17% of USL employees have undergone the flu shot. «We have privileged external needs. But in the next few days the campaign will also start within the specific Benazzi departments and from 15 December we will start with essential services, such as the police, municipal staff, Mom employees ».

THE TREND

Also for this reason, the Local Health Authority has requested an additional supply of anti-flu doses. The increase will be 20%: it means 30,000 vaccines more than the initial package of over 158,000. The trend is also growing with regard to the anti-Covid vaccination. Now it travels at over 700 injections per day. «Above all fourth doses says the general manager, it seems that we have finally realized that it is worthwhile. In the last two weeks, coverage among the elderly over 80 years of age has increased from 36 to 43.5%». What is certain is that we cannot let our guard down. The coronavirus is particularly affecting the over 80s. The incidence has reached 863 infections for every 100,000 elderly people. «Many», Benazzi spreads his arms.

THE NUMBERS

The overall picture says that in 90% of cases it is Omicron 5. Of these, half is due to the Cerberus variant. «We are the province of Veneto where it emerges the most. It is becoming predominant reveals the director even if more infectious, however, it is no longer serious: none of the hospitalized patients has been infected with this variant ». Finally, the remaining 10%, is represented by the return of Omicron 2. In the meantime, with 106 hospitalized for Covid, the danger level marked between 130 and 150 occupied places is approaching, indicated as the maximum limit for continuing to guarantee orderly activities in hospitals of the brand. “At the moment they continue without any reduction,” specifies Stefano Formentini, health director of the Local Health Authority. If necessary, the emergency route represented by the San Camillo will also be used. «We thank them for their availability, Benazzi pulls the strings on our part, now we cannot afford a reduction in activities in the operating rooms».