OMNI Hypnosis successfully starts professional training specifically for nurses and medical professionals

“I’m enjoying my work again, I walk out of the room with a smile every time I’ve been able to help a patient with hypnosis. At the end of my shift I am satisfied and much more relaxed than before!” This is the unanimous feedback from the participants of the first HypnoNurse® training course in Switzerland.

Also due to Corona and the massive pressure on the health system, the Swiss training institute for hypnosis has set itself the task of developing training that focuses on the needs of nursing and medicine and enables medical staff to work more efficiently and at the same time with more proximity to work towards the patient.

“The importance of hypnosis and thus the importance of therapeutic communication is now clear to many. Hypnosis is also being used more and more frequently in classical medicine,” says Adrian Brüngger, CEO of OMNI Hypnosis International and instructor for HypnoNurse®.

However, the professional specialist training is gladly accepted by nurses, paramedics, midwives and hospital staff – after all, it efficiently leads to a noticeable relief in everyday medical work.

Because the use of hypnosis can alleviate fears and pain, operations can be prepared for and followed up, the need for medication can be reduced and the overall recovery time can be shortened. Invasive measures, strenuous examinations or painful treatments can also be managed better. This helps medical specialists in their everyday work as well as patients.

Due to the fact that self-hypnosis and stress management are essential components of the training and the challenge in the health professions are clearly stated, HypnoNurse® is proving to be a game changer for nursing staff and physicians.

Making the best possible use of the time with patients – that is the wish of many nurses and doctors. A complex initiation of hypnosis is rarely necessary in everyday medical practice – a hypnotic state can be easily indicated and hypnotic communication can be used at any time even in the waking state and is easy to carry out – if you know how.

“HypnoNurse® gives all medical professionals – from intensive care to pediatrics and emergency medicine to the maternity ward – powerful tools to support patients quickly and effectively, to master stressful situations well and to positively influence the workplace,” says Brüngger.

“Thanks to the hybrid learning system from OMNI, this can also be easily carried out in the packed everyday life of the health professions, without neglecting practical exercises.”

The specialist training includes 28 online lessons, exercises and 3 days of attendance and is – like all training from OMNI Hypnosis – ISO 9001 certified.

Graduates can get started immediately after completing their training.

Image source: @Noëmi Bräm

