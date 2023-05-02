I BRING – Greetings – News – AUSTRALIA

The Australian government will ban the importation of non-prescription vaping products, including those that do not contain nicotine, as part of its most significant tobacco and vaping control measures in the country in a decade.

To tackle youth vaping, minimum quality standards will be introduced for vaporizers, including restrictions on flavours, colors and other ingredients. Vape products will require pharmaceutical-grade packaging and the allowable concentrations and volumes of nicotine will be reduced. All disposable vaporizers will be banned.

Speaking on ABC’s Q&A Monday night, the health secretary, Mark Butler, said the tobacco industry was trying to create a “new generation of nicotine addicts” through vaping and that he was “determined to eliminate this threat to public health“.

There has also been an inquiry into vaping reforms by drug regulators, the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), with proposals from health professional bodies, public health associations, individual health professionals and university researchers arguing overwhelmingly the tightening of border controls.

Many experts and public health bodies have submitted to the inquiry that border controls should also be placed on nicotine-free vaping products to prevent mislabelling and exploiting import loopholes. The same goes for manufacturers who falsely label nicotine-containing products as “nicotine-free” to get around import restrictions, leaving children easily able to purchase vapes, often unknowingly inhaling nicotine and becoming addicted.

The government will also work with states and territories to end vape sales at convenience stores and other retailers. Prescriptions for nicotine vape products for smokers trying to quit smoking will be made easier to obtain, with stricter standards on vape products that can be purchased in pharmacies so people can be assured of content of the products.

Australia’s health minister, Mark Butler, will elaborate on reforms in a speech to the National Press Club on Tuesday, where he is expected to say vaping has become “the biggest loophole in Australian history” and announce next Tuesday’s federal budget will include $234 m in funding for tobacco and vaping reforms, the largest since plain packaging of tobacco products was introduced.

“Vaping has been sold to governments and communities around the world as a therapeutic product to help long-term smokers quit,” says an excerpt from Butler’s speech.

“It was not sold as a recreational product, especially not for our children. But that’s what it has become: the biggest loophole in Australian history.”

Funding includes $63 million for an evidence-based public health information campaign to discourage people from taking up smoking and vaping and encourage more people to quit. Public health experts have long been calling for a renewed anti-smoking advertising campaign. US$30 million will be invested in support programs to help Australians quit, and education and training on smoking and nicotine cessation will be strengthened among health professionals.

An additional $140 million will be awarded to the Tackling Indigenous Smoking program which will also be extended and expanded to also reduce vaping among First Nations people.

