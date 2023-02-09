In Italy, only 19% of the over 65s are able to bear the costs for a fixed dental prosthesis, while just 34% are able to buy the removable one. 90% of over 60s do not brush their teeth every time they eat and spend less than 10 euros a month on their oral hygiene. Almost one out of two seniors (46%) wears dentures: 43% of them use adhesives to block them and 49% use pads to clean them. For the prosthesis, 60% of the over 65s spend on average around 2,000 euros. Compared to the relationship with the dentist, 49% go there a maximum of 3 times a year, while 35% go there only when absolutely necessary.. 6% use the services of an affiliated private practice, while only 1% uses a franchised dental center. Overall, the dentist costs less than 300 euros a year for almost 50% of the over 60s.These are some of the data contained in IIA survey was carried out with over 3,000 questionnaires sent to as many seniors throughout the peninsula. The study was presented and discussed at the Ministry of Health with the adviser for Dentistry of the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci: prof. Enrico Gherlone (Rector of the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University).Senior Italy FederAnziani hopes that a strategic plan for social dentistry will be built as soon as possible. The ultimate goal is to allow seniors to be able to smile again and eat properly. In this regard, during the interview it emerged that in Italy,

“Dentistry shouldn’t be a luxury for a few wealthy elderly people but guaranteed assistance for all over 65s – says Dr. Roberto Messina, President of Senior Italia Federanziani -. The value of average pensions according to INPS is 13,753 per a monthly value of 1,146.08. In reality, the increases and generalized price increases of recent years have impoverished families by as much as 2,369, thus bringing the availability of an annual pension to 11,384, approximately 948 per month. expenditure on healthcare consumption by pensioners is 6.1%, equal to a total of 57 months and, therefore, not being able to do without the purchase of medicines or specialist visits, only those with a higher than average pension can access to paid private dentistry”.

The II Report on Seniors and Dentistry shows that 83% of seniors use the classic (manual) toothbrush and only 30% choose the toothbrush based on the dentist’s advice. 41% of the sample replace their toothbrush every 2 months, 27% every 3 months, 12% every 6 months. As regards other oral hygiene products, 35% of the sample often use a mouthwash, while more than half (53%) do not use a brush. 62% of seniors buy oral hygiene supplies at the supermarket, while only 19% at the pharmacy. On a monthly basis, 48% of over 60s spend less than 10 euros on oral hygiene products and another 45% of them spend between 10 and 30 euros. “In our opinion, a social dentistry program must include both prevention and therapeutic campaigns that allow access to treatment even for the weakest sections of the population – continues President Messina -. The Superior Health Council has approved a document, now on the table of the Minister, who photographs the situation and identifies the economic resources necessary for a possible modification of the Essential Levels of Reference Assistance. To achieve this, there is a need for new synergies between public structures, universities, affiliated studies and industry. Thank you the application of new digital technologies and using professionals, already in the roles of the State, this path could be facilitated and lead to the training of new professionals.This would allow a considerable reduction in costs as regards operators, materials and construction of prosthetic products, which would take place through innovative protocols and a decrease of dental laboratory costs. Consequently, the structures involved in this social initiative would be able to offer dental services at controlled prices, accessible to a large part of the population or, in some particular situations, pilot programs with even zero costs. The above could also be included in the new Health Homes project. Finally, the supplementary funds are fundamental and with some of which a path is being studied that can allow, if not to eliminate, to make the problem of difficult access to dental care more bearable and less burdensome”.

