Il “from the“tells about a reversal of the front” for the public establishments sector: “In the space of a few months, we have gone from the demand crisis to facing a cost crisis” , as highlighted by the president Lino Enrico Stoppani. “With the end of 2021 – highlights the report – it seemed that the sector had emerged from the most acute phase of the crisis induced by the measures to contrast the pandemic and definitively started towards the full recovery of the positions lost in terms of consumption, employment, margins. And instead the road to resilience has been paved with new pitfalls”; “The public businesses have had to deal with the soaring prices of food products and in some cases with the difficulty of supplying some products and above all with the out-of-control prices of the energy bill”.According to Fipe estimates, household spending on catering in the sector has risen to around 82 billion euros, approaching 85 and a half billion in the pre-Covid period, also driven by the return of international tourism, while the added value of the sector has exceeded in 2022 the 43 billion euros, +18%. For 2023, a growth in the sector of between 5 and 10% is expected.

In December 2022 – the report shows – there were 336,000 companies operating in the catering market. Of these, 9,526 started business during the year, while almost 20,139 “have lowered the shutters with a negative balance of over 10,600 units behind which there are various contributing causes: from the aftermath of the pandemic crisis to the sharp increase costs in particular of raw materials and energy (+200%) which have strongly eroded the operating margins of companies”. The inflationary thrust of the sector was “more contained than what happened at a general level, with an increase in prices of 5% compared to the 8.1% recorded for the entire economy during 2022. A figure that reveals a certain difficulty of companies in managing the price list adjustment phase, due to contextual assessments but also to conservative choices”, also “for fear of losing customers”. In the sector, 46.1% increased prices in 2022, 38.6% expect to do so in 2023. 28.2% of companies (22.2% of the entire economy) are run by women and 12. 3% (8.7% of the entire economy) by young people under 35, while foreign entrepreneurs who today manage a restaurant or bar number over 50,000.

As for employment, "there has been a decisive leap forward that has brought it back close to pre-pandemic levels. The over 165,000 companies with at least one employee employed an average of over 987,000 workers in 2022, only 3,700 less than the 2019. However, this is an aspect on which there is still a lot to do, especially with respect to the number of permanent contracts and those involving women and young people employed in the sector, which instead remain well below pre-Covid levels. these must be added to the portion of independent employment (owners, partners, etc.) which is worth over 350 thousand people and which, on the other hand, appears to be slower to return to 2019 levels". 2022 was "the year of normalization for the catering sector": a scenario in which "breakfasts and lunches away from home are in trouble, for example, leaving the field to evening outings for aperitifs and dinners. For a restaurant on three and for 38% of the bars the economic performance has improved, the result of the ability to adapt to new consumer habits, while the percentages of those who recorded a worse result than the 'last year". The scenario for 2023 remains cautiously positive, with an estimated growth of between 5 and 10% "also confirmed by the sentiment of insiders: 70% of restaurants plan to maintain the objectives achieved in 2022, with 1 restaurateur out of 4 who believes they even surpass them. Nine out of ten entrepreneurs are confident about the future, although they recognize that it is necessary to face the changes imposed by the pandemic emergency". As for the catering day on April 28, it will be "throughout Italy with dozens of initiatives and a special event at the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy in the presence of Minister Adolfo Urso. It will involve restaurants in Italy and Italian ones abroad to celebrate the themes of hospitality and sharing".