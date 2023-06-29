I BRING – Greetings – News – ITALY

Over 35 million Italians travel on weekdays, equal to 77% of the national population. This was announced by the Fs on their website, indicating that travelers drop to almost 34 million (74%) on holidays. They cover an average total distance of about 47 km per day during the week and over 50 km on holidays. Roma Termini, with almost 9 million people passing through in April, is the busiest station in Italy, followed by Milan, with over 7 million, and Naples with 5.5 million. In March, the Rome station was also the one with the greatest average permanence time per passenger with 31 minutes, against 26 in Milan and 28 in Naples. For these stations – explains FS – the analysis and research center called FS Research Centre, elaborates an in-depth study on the origin and destination of people, the type of train used and travel, occasional or not, and the time spent inside the single station. The research was presented by the managing director Luigi Ferraris during a seminar on ‘Economic intelligence in the digital age’ organized at the Luiss in Rome. (HANDLE).

