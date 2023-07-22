I BRING – Greetings – News – USA

A bill related to hemp products and production in Hawaii became law without Governor Josh Green’s signature.

The Hawaii Department of Agriculture (HDOA) issued the first licenses to growers under the state’s industrial hemp pilot program in mid-2018. Industrial hemp has the potential to bring significant revenue to Hawaii, particularly given that three harvests per year are possible thanks to favorable weather conditions.

But the state’s hemp industry remains in a nascent stage, which has largely been attributed to overregulation.

Law 263 contains a number of changes to state supervision of hemp. Repeals redundant regulations on hemp production, aiming to reduce costs for the state and farmers.

Law 263: “Amends the Hemp Law to recognize the unique constraints of Hawaii farmers while protecting human health.”

Among his actions:

– Allows licensed hemp producers to sell hemp biomass.

– Calls for transparency in hemp product labeling to identify how much hemp is grown in Hawaii.

– Establishes the Hawai'i Hemp Task Force.

– Requests and allocates HDOA funds to hire a hemp consultant, who will recommend infrastructure improvements on each island.

– Requires the Department of Health to hire or consult a suitably experienced toxicologist or consultant for the purpose of determining the initiatives of different types of hemp products.

– Extends the state’s hemp processing law through July 1, 2027.

The Hawai’i Hemp Task Force will be convened jointly by HDOA and the state department of health to gather data and information to better understand the needs of the local hemp industry. It will be made up of producers from each island. The task force must report its findings and recommendations to the legislator no later than twenty days before the 2025 regular session is convened.

Commenting on this and other bills that became law without Governor Green’s signature last week, his office said:

“While Governor Green may not fully support this proposal, these bills will become law without his signature because, on balance, they are more beneficial than objectionable and reflect strong stakeholder support for these measures.”

State Representative Dee Morikawa was pleased to see her proposal become law: “We expect hemp to become an important agricultural crop in Hawaii with the right support from the state.”

