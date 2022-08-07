There are foods with which you will lose weight very fast respect to others. Do you want to know what they are? let’s see them together according to the suggestions of a study conducted by MioDottore.it

The platform puts the well-being of Italians first and interviewed people in the process of losing weight. In first place in the ranking, it can be seen that 38% of respondents lose weight by starting to eat “well”. The survey therefore found that losing weight is certainly the absolute dream, but the desire is not to give up and eat balanced things.

We know, in fact, well, that there is no shortage of supplements, powders and drinks on the market today that promise to burn fat and increase metabolism, but they are all nonsense. A balanced diet helps you to have a healthy diet in the long run and allows you to stay in excellent health for longer. If we link it to physical activity then, well-being is tripled.

Foods to lose weight fast

Here is a list of foods to always have in the pantry to eat well at lose weight fast.

Lentils: The body needs iron to burn calories. Iron facilitates the flow of oxygen throughout the body, increasing energy and metabolism. They are an excellent protein with a source of fiber and also guarantee a greater digestive capacity than other foods. The cruciferous vegetables such as broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower and Brussels sprouts contain three essential nutrients that fuel the metabolism: B vitamins, calcium and vitamin C. High amounts of water and fiber ensure an improvement in metabolism. Chili pepperSpicy foods contain natural chemicals that ignite the metabolism, also help to curb hunger. Lean meats: Eating lean meats like chicken and turkey requires more energy to fully digest them. Also, all of these proteins they help preserve muscle mass and keep metabolism at its peak. Avena: Gluten-free oats are an incredibly healthy whole grain that provides several vitamins and fiber and also lowers insulin levels. Citrus fruits: in particular lemons and grapefruits, they are excellent for digestion as it is low in sugar. They contain vitamin C which is important for normal fat metabolism. Whole grains: help you eat less and promote digestion

Foods to keep insulin and cholesterol at bay

What matters in a balanced diet is also keeping insulin and cholesterol at bay to ensure optimal health. Fatty fish such as salmon, tuna and herring, thanks to omega 3 drastically reduce inflammation, increase HDL cholesterol, ie the good one. dried fruit, thanks to the contribution of proteins, helps to digest more, they are a good fat that helps the metabolism and cause a lowering of insulin, maintaining normal blood sugar levels.