Igor: “I don’t go to the gym for my physique, but to face Vlahovic and Osimhen”

Igor: "I don't go to the gym for my physique, but to face Vlahovic and Osimhen"

Igor launches the challenge once again: the Viola defender certainly doesn’t lack courage

Fiorentina’s Brazilian centre-back Igor he explained to the official channels violates his concept of strength, not only physical but also mental, the one he needed to get to Serie A from a small Brazilian city. Then, of course, there’s also physics:

“In Brazil they say that to play in Europe you need strength. That’s why I’ve always worked in the gym. In Europe you can find top-level forwards, physically very strong, strength helps me a lot. I don’t work in the gym to have a good physique , but to be able to face them. For me it’s an advantage. For example, in the 3-2 draw in Naples last year against Osimhen, or against Vlahovic”.

March 24, 2023 (change March 24, 2023 | 12:21)

