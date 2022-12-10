A journey through ancient codices and manuscripts, which narrate the evolution of medical science, from Greek-Roman knowledge to Arab wisdom, through medieval treatises and Renaissance studies. They are all on display at the National Library of Naples until 5 February 2023. The exhibition, entitled “Illustrated medicine. Art and science from the Middle Ages to the early modern age”, demonstrates once again how much the subject has always been treated (in respect for times and knowledge), as a science in all respects, as well as the figure of the doctor, far from comparable to a thaumaturge, but to a refined scholar, often portrayed in the performance of his profession, or as a teacher .