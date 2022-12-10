Home Health Illuminated manuscripts, herbariums and ancient books travel through the history of medicine
Health

Illuminated manuscripts, herbariums and ancient books travel through the history of medicine

by admin
Illuminated manuscripts, herbariums and ancient books travel through the history of medicine

A journey through ancient codices and manuscripts, which narrate the evolution of medical science, from Greek-Roman knowledge to Arab wisdom, through medieval treatises and Renaissance studies. They are all on display at the National Library of Naples until 5 February 2023. The exhibition, entitled “Illustrated medicine. Art and science from the Middle Ages to the early modern age”, demonstrates once again how much the subject has always been treated (in respect for times and knowledge), as a science in all respects, as well as the figure of the doctor, far from comparable to a thaumaturge, but to a refined scholar, often portrayed in the performance of his profession, or as a teacher .

See also  The first image of the black hole at the center of the Milky Way has been revealed

You may also like

Taking care of the cancer patient, the ‘Arianna’...

How to cure the Australian flu: symptoms, how...

Flu smarties, they have symptoms but to be...

Influenza, how to treat children (and adults) without...

How to cure the Australian flu: symptoms, how...

From the climate to the environment: the fight...

what happened to him – Libero Quotidiano

symptoms, how long it lasts and who is...

Abruzzo among the seven worst regions, children are...

Almost a million Italians with the flu in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy