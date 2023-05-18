I’m a nutrition expert and I’ll explain why you should avoid buying basmati rice

Do you know where the basmati rice that we often bring to the table also in Italy comes from and what it contains? To reveal it in a short but exhaustive video, is Monia Caramma, nutrition expert and author of the book “The truth, please, about food”

Among the many varieties of rice that we can choose is the basmati rice, particularly used in exotic recipes but not only. Now increasingly present in Italian supermarkets, basmati is a type of rice of which we often know very little.

Have you ever thought about his for example provenance? Or still the possible presence of pesticides inside?

To reveal some “dark sides” of basmati rice And Many Carammasnutrition expert and author of the book “The truth, please, about food“.

In a video posted on TikTok, Caramma provides us with some important information to keep in mind if we usually buy basmati.

First, the expert reminds us that this type of rice comes all from India, Pakistan and neighboring areas. It therefore has to face a long transport inside large one-ton bags in ship containers (ships that take up to 30 days to reach their destination in Europe).

So how does rice survive in good conditions without being attacked by insects or becoming full of larvae and mould?

We can imagine the answer: thanks to the use of pesticides and sterilizing substances not allowed in Europe but which can be used in non-EU countries.

A contradiction in terms: in Italy and in general in the EU some pesticides or other substances are banned but if we import a food product that contains them instead this is allowed.

You may be thinking that at least organic can protect us but that’s not exactly the case. As the expert explains:

We must remember that it is outside the EU and there organic and conventional pesticides and sterilizing substances are allowed which are prohibited in Europe.

The Italian alternative to basmati rice

Once you become aware of all this, perhaps you will have lost the desire to buy basmati rice but don’t worry, there is an Italian alternative.

It is always Monia Caramma who reveals it to us: in Italy we have the long grain rice B o Apollo that has:

same glycemic index and same starch content.

We also remind you that getting basmati rice on our tables also has a particularly impact on the environment. Whenever possible, it is always better to choose Italian products with a short supply chain.

Follow your Telegram | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok | Youtube

Fonte: Mind Edizioni TikTok

Read also: