In Bari, trade unions to defend the public health system – Health

(ANSA) – BARI, JUNE 15 – The regional garrison organized by Fp Cgil, Cisl Fp, Uil Fpl, Fials, Nursind, Nursing up and Inter-union doctors in defense of the public health system has begun in front of the seat of the presidency of the Puglia Region. On the seafront of Bari, temporarily closed to traffic, there are dozens of health workers, with flags, banners and whistles, chanting slogans such as “Quality health care if Emiliano leaves”.



The finger is pointed at numerous issues, which the unions define as “unresolved”. Among these, the trade union organizations complain, the refinancing of the national health fund, the extraordinary plan for health recruitment and the reorganization of the regional health system. (HANDLE).

