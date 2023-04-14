The French Constitutional Council has given the green light to the essential provisions of the pension reform, in particular the most contested article, the one which increases the retirement age from 62 to 64 years.

In the afternoon, a procession of several hundred demonstrators arrived in front of the Hotel de Ville, the seat of the Paris municipality, coming from the Saint-Lazare station. The demonstration, called on the day of the crucial pronouncement of the constitutional council on the pension reform, is attended by about 500 students and workers in the fight against the progressive increase in the retirement age from 62 to 64 years. In Paris, massive security arrangements around the Palais Royal, seat of the constitutional council, with anti-riot barriers and hundreds of gendarmes deployed in the area. A demonstration of 200-300 people is also reported in Lyon, near the prefecture headquarters.

Read the full article on ANSA.it