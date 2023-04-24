Infected Meat Danger: Your health is at risk from these killer bacteria

Meat danger, bacteria very harmful to health have been found. Do not eat these foods to avoid risk.

Meat danger, bacteria very harmful to health have been found. Do not eat these foods to avoid risk and follow the guidelines established by WHO to avoid contracting diseases caused by multi-resistant superbugs.

Escherichia coli and Klebsiella pneumoniae, are some of the superbugs identified in products of animal origin discovered by scholars at the University of Santiago de Compostela and Lugo. The team of researchers took part in a Congress of clinical microbiology and infectious pathologies in Copenhagen where they discussed the serious problem and sounded the alarm.

A study identifies very dangerous bacteria for health

A group of researchers have analyzed beef, chicken, turkey and chicken and discovered an alarming detail. The samples analyzed are 100, it is about meat products randomly taken among those offered by different supermarkets. In these foods have been detected very dangerous super bacteria in 40% of products.

However, it must be emphasized that, as the scholars say, even if the foods have received bad results from the analyzes there have been significant improvements in production in recent years. This is thanks to the regulations and strict monitoring that are carried out in the food sector including the control of the antibiotics used years ago.

What are the bacteria found in food

We are surrounded by bacteria on a daily basis, they are everywhere in different forms. Foods can be rich in them but they are also found in water, earth, animals and plants. The World Health Organization has simplified it by grouping bacteria into three different types.

I good bacteria, to give it a definition, are those that help the body and are useful for health. For example, just think of probiotics.

I bad bacteriawhich make food unpleasant and smell bad, are recognized immediately and cause disgust.

I dangerous bacteriaamong which Escherichia colieKlebsiella pneumoniaeor those found in the meat samples analyzed by the team of researchers.

What a danger we run by introducing bacteria with meat

The bacteria antibiotic resistant lead to develop intestinal diseases also important, in addition to provoking urinary tract infections. The subjects most at risk are pregnant women, in these cases the danger can also extend to the child by developing the neonatal sepsis.

According to statistics, over 700,000 people lose their lives from diseases caused by battery multiresistantthe. It is estimated that by the end of the year 2050 i will be reached 10 million dead for superbugs, clearly exceeding deaths from cancer.

How to protect yourself from bacteria present in meat and food

First of all it is important to choose quality over quantity. Having said this, obvious but not obvious, we report the principle rules dictated by WHO.

Guidelines for defending yourself against health-threatening superbugs:

maximum attention to cleaning;

divide raw meat from cooked meat using tightly closed containers;

cook the meat well, do not eat it raw or rare;

keep meat and food in the fridge at temperatures suitable for conservation;

use safe water and choose the best raw materials.

L’OMS he also placed attention on the choice of food, recommending avoiding meat from farms that use antibiotics. In this regard we recall that theEuropean Unionsince 2006, has banned the administration of antibiotics to animals with the aim of accelerating fattening. However, it is possible for breeders to use these drugs for curative purposes under veterinary supervision.