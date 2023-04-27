Innovative regeneration for handball players: Reboots becomes official supplier of the …

Reboots

Schluechter (ots)

The Reboots Recovery Pants are known for streamlining the recovery routines of numerous professional athletes. The German company is now equipping the national teams of the German Handball Federation with the innovative devices for the U21 home world championship for men, the women’s world championship in 2023 and the home European championship for men in 2024, so that the players can reach their peak performance more quickly can.

Fast starts, stops and turning movements put a lot of strain on the muscles and joints of handball players. With the help of the regeneration products from the family company Reboots, the national teams of the German Handball Federation should regenerate more effectively in the future. An optimal balance between training and recovery ultimately determines long-term sporting success.

dr Philip Lübke, senior medical officer of the German Handball Federation, says: “Handball has a strong influence on body and mind, challenges and encourages; from the youth to the senior national teams. Regeneration is an essential part of maintaining and promoting performance. With Reboots, we now have a partner at our side who can support our national teams very well during the high stress and the necessary regeneration, so that our top players can maintain their performance in the long term and even improve it. The whole team is very happy about the cooperation .”

Diverse products with the same goal: optimal regeneration The compression massage of the Recovery Pants helps players to better drain waste products that accumulate in the muscles during high loads. These metabolic end products, such as lactate, are responsible, among other things, for muscle fatigue. Targeted compression allows muscles to recover better and more efficiently. The result: accelerated regeneration, minimized risk of inflammation and injury and increased performance over the long term.

Reboots also brings expertise in the field of power napping. This can have a profound impact on alertness and athletic performance. With the Reboots Recharge Set, players can take a short break before competitions to achieve mental clarity and improved concentration.

From professional to amateur sport – everyone deserves optimal regeneration Reboots already sponsors a large number of athletes from a wide variety of sports: from triathlon to crossfit to winter sports. The company has set itself the goal of offering passionate and ambitious athletes optimal regeneration and thus supporting the achievement of their sporting goals and dreams.

