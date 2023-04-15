Home Health Inoperable tumors: could ultrasound be the solution?
by admin
A Japanese startup starts testing an ultrasound system for the treatment of inoperable tumors.

The diagnosis of inoperable tumours represents a constant challenge for modern medicine. However, Japanese startup Sonire Therapeutics Inc. may have found a solution through the use of high intensity focused ultrasound (Hifu). The Hifu technology used by the Japanese startup consists of the emission of high-frequency sound waves, which are capable of destroying cancer cells through a thermal effect. This means that Hifu technology is able to reach tumor tissue without the need for surgical intervention.

According to the Sonire researchers, the side effects associated with hifu technology they are much less heavy than those of anticancer drugs, which often cause nausea, vomiting and hair loss. Furthermore, Hifu technology appears to be highly selective in the target cancer cellswhile minimizing damage to surrounding healthy tissue. Currently, Sonire is conducting the first clinical trials of Hifu technology for the treatment of pancreatic cancer. This type of cancer is notoriously difficult to treat, as most cases are diagnosed at an advanced stage where surgical removal is no longer an option.

Tests are underway at the Tokyo Medical Hospital teaching hospital, Tohoku University Hospital and Yokohama City University Medical Center. If the results are positive, Hifu technology could represent a major breakthrough in fight against cancer and offer new hope for patients with inoperable tumours. Furthermore, HIFU technology could have a significant impact on the public health sector, as it could reduce the costs associated with cancer therapy and improve the quality of life of patients undergoing therapeutic treatments.

