Israel strikes Lebanon after suspected terrorist infiltration. Evacuation from Gaza underway – News

Seventh day of war between Israel and Hamas. Many thousands of people have left their homes in Gaza City and are heading south, following the Israeli army’s warning that the north of the Strip will become a zone of military operations. It is a march of at least 10 kilometres, undertaken by entire families. Those who do not have means of transport are proceeding on foot with their luggage. The toll from Israeli bombings in the Gaza Strip has risen to 1,799 Palestinian victims and 6,388 injured. This was reported by the Palestinian Ministry of Health quoted by the media.Israel is in favor of the creation of “safe areas” for civilians in the Gaza Strip in view of the vast ground offensive it is preparing to launch. A senior US official told Agence France Presse in Doha. Doctors and patients will remain in the danger zone, in the absence of ambulances and adequate solutions for the hospitalization of the most seriously ill. Hamas had called on the population not to move, calling the Israeli army’s announcement “propaganda”. The UN has called for the evacuation order to be lifted. “The forced transfer” of the population of Gaza “is a crime”, commented the Arab League.

The salvo of rockets launched from Gaza against Israel recently hit Rechovot and near the Bloomfiled stadium in Tel Aviv. The media reports that there are currently no victims. The president of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen, that of the European parliament Roberta Metsola and the Israeli president Isaac Herzog had to interrupt their meeting in Tel Aviv to take shelter with their delegations in a shelter during the air raid alarm.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh accused Israel of committing “genocide” in its war against Hamas in the Strip. “Our people in Gaza are suffering genocide, Gaza has become a disaster area,” Shtayyeh said at a news conference in Ramallah.

The Israeli army is hitting Lebanese territory with artillery. The military spokesperson made this known, explaining that the action was in response “to an explosion at the security barrier adjacent to the community of Hanita”, on the border with Lebanon. Furthermore, he added, it has been activated “an alert regarding the infiltration of terrorists into the community. IDF soldiers are currently searching the area.”

“We join the request of the UN secretary general, to undersecretary Blinken who is in the Middle East, to EU president Von Der Leyen, whose visit to Israel is scheduled for today 13 October, to block the operation announced by Israel before it scenarios proposed by the representatives of his Government, starting from the Prime Minister, become reality”. It is the “urgent humanitarian” appeal to the International Community, after the warning of evacuation of the North and Center of Gaza, signed by Aoi – International Cooperation and Solidarity, Cini – Italian Coordination of International NGOs and Link2007, a network that brings together 16 of the most important and historic NGOs. “During the night, the inhabitants of the Gaza Strip – they recall in the appeal – received a warning on their phones from the Israeli army to evacuate the entire northern and central area of ​​the Strip by 2pm local time on 13 October. The United Nations also received the same communication to secure all their staff and facilities, including schools and hospitals. The area has been under incessant bombing for five days, the roads are destroyed. There is no safe place in Gaza There is no electricity or petrol. This request by Israel is unreasonable, it is not possible to move over a million people in a few hours. Supporting the reasons for this decision today – they conclude – means leaving behind innocent civilians who have the right to be protected, including the most vulnerable, including the elderly, displaced people, patients, and hundreds of thousands of children”.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian stated in Beirut, during his meeting with the leader of Hezbollah, allies of Hamas, that “we must break the siege imposed on the Gaza Strip”. Amir-Abdollahian reiterated that Iran is “in solidarity with our Palestinian brothers” and that “everything must be done to bring humanitarian aid” to the population of the Strip.

What happens on the ground



Two of the latest rockets launched by Hamas in Gaza fell a Sderot, an Israeli citizen near the Strip. One of these hit a house but at the moment there is no news of victims. Hamas later claimed responsibility for launching at least 150 rockets Ashkelon. Heavy Israeli bombing they hit the Gaza Strip during the night. Israeli forces hit “750 military targets” last night.

Israel accuses Hamas of using rooftops in Gaza as launch sites for hostile drones.

Israel says it dropped 6,000 bombs, weighing 4,000 tons, on Hamas targets in Gaza in six days, hitting more than 3,600 targets.

Thirteen hostages, including some foreigners, killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza, according to Hamas sources. Clashes between Palestinians and the Israeli army occurred in the West Bank during demonstrations in support of Gaza.

The numbers of displaced people in the Gaza Strip



The UN was informed by the Israeli army of the order to “relocate”. 1.1 million residents from the north of the Gaza Strip to the south within 24 hours. The United Nations calls for the evacuation order to be cancelled.

According to the United Nations, more than 423,000 people have been forced to flee their homes in the Gaza Strip. The number of displaced people in this densely populated area of ​​2.3 million inhabitants rose from 84,444 people to 423,378.

“Amnesty International’s Crisis Evidence Lab has verified that Israeli military units targeting Gaza are equipped with white phosphorus artillery shells.” He writes it on X the humanitarian organization. “We are investigating what appears to be the use of white phosphorus in Gaza, including an attack near a beach hotel in Gaza City.”

Additionally, a video Wednesday of one of Israel’s attacks on Gaza appears to show the use of white phosphorus, the controversial munition that can cause serious harm if used against civilians. The Washington Post reports this, citing an analysis by Human Rights Watch. The video, verified by the Washington Post, shows two artillery rounds fired in rapid succession towards the targets which, once exploded, automatically release white phosphorus.

Iran: “The news about the blocking of thawed funds is false”



Iran has denied that the US and Qatar have reached an agreement so that the Islamic Republic does not have access to the 6 billion dollars recently released as part of the agreement for the release of five American prisoners. “The news is devoid of veracity”, said Iran’s mission to the UN, as reported by IRNA, in reference to an article in the Washington Post, according to which the decision not to allow access came after the attack of Hamas in Israel. The US government is aware that it cannot avoid the agreement, Tehran’s mission to the UN informs.

