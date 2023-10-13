Opinions on the Fund Range

Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

12 October 2023

You are looking for information on Milan’s Best Brandsthe range of mutual investment funds offered by Bank of Milan?

L’offer from Banca Mediolanum is truly remarkable, since it offers its customers many products for every investment need.

Today we will analyze the gamma dei fondo Milan Best Brandsand we will see all its features together.

A few words about Banca Mediolanum

As I usually do, before analyzing them in detail characteristics of the fund in question, I will try to provide you with an overview of the institution that offers the instrument, to start getting an idea.

In this case we don’t need to do as many presentations as Bank of Milan it is very well known and has been active in the banking scene for a long time.

It is a direct bank that offers banking, investment, credit and insurance services.

The bank is based in Basiglio, Milan, and is the parent company of the Mediolanum Banking Group.

The group controls the companies produced in tre settori del business:

Banking Insurance of managed savings.

The company is also listed on the Milan Stock Exchange.

The mission of the bank is dedicated to building a better world every day, for people and for the planet.

One of their objectives is undoubtedly to provide unique personalized consultancy, with effective solutions that cover the entire lifespan of people.

As I told you at the beginningoffer from Banca Mediolanum is truly broad, since it is able to offer its customers customized solutions designed to satisfy all customer needs.

Here you can learn more about Banca Mediolanum’s offer.

Main characteristics of the Mediolanum Best Brands Funds

Milan’s Best Brands it’s a innovative fund which combines the consolidated investment strategy of Mediolanum International Funds Ltd with the solidity of some brands on the global financial scene.

It proposes a range of funds that are able to offer diversification, flexibility, and customization.

In this way, Mediolanum offers a complete offering that includes investment in different types of funds with different investment strategies.

Each sub-fund is actively managed by Milan International Funds: in particular, for the Singlebrand Funds, these activities are carried out with the advice of the respective/individual investment houses.

Let’s now look at the various sectors offered.

Multibrand funds: Collection line

They involve investing in funds of various prestigious investment companies according to specific strategies (geographical, sectoral and allocative) offering the possibility of broadening the diversification of the investment.

The investment policy of these funds is related to the fact that they invest mainly in stock markets, also through collective investment funds, selected from those of qualified international management companies and characterized by diversified exposure to the North American market.

As for the membership method you can choose between PIC, with a single payment of 5000 euros, with a minimum payment of 500 euros for each chosen sector and knowing that subsequent payments can be 250 euros for each sector; alternative is the PACthrough an accumulation program which involves the payment of 1800 euros, with a minimum installment of 150 euros and with subsequent payments which must be equal to 50 euros for each segment.

Il risk profile for this category of funds it is equal to 6 on a scale ranging from 1 to 7, so we are faced with a high risk.

As regards the management feesthey amount to 1.90% per year, while the subscription fees are minimum of 0% and maximum of 3%.

Among the funds in this line you will find, among others, US Collection, Dynamic Collection, Emerging Markets Multi Asset Collection and Pacific Collection.

Fondi Singlebrand: linea Selection

It invests in equity funds, selected mainly from within the offer of Morgan Stanley Investment Management Ltd.

It is a truly global investment as it covers all markets, without regional, sector, management style and capitalization limits.

You can join either via PIC That PAC.

Il risk profile it is equal to 5 on a scale that goes from 1 to 7, so also in this case we are faced with a high risk.

As regards the subscription feesthey range from a minimum of 0% to a maximum of 3%, while the management fees are equal to 2.25%.

Multimanager funds

This sub-fund will seek to achieve its objective through investments in or through exposure on a global basis, including in emerging markets, to a diversified portfolio of stocksequity and currency related securities, which are listed or traded on any recognized market throughout the world.

The fund will tend to invest in companies that generate a positive social and/or environmental change and which produce positive returns and capital growth.

But what does positive social and/or environmental change include? Ecco may include health and well-being, sustainable cities and communities, nutrition, clean water and sanitation, affordable and sustainable energy, improved education/training, responsible consumption and production, or other social and environmental objectives such as those listed in the Goals of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) or other similar reference systems.

To be even more precise, the portfolio will include companies that will be:

Market leader in their area of ​​reference, equipped with sustainable business models with sustainable practices;

Businesses with potential to revolutionize the status quo through the introduction of new and innovative products or which operate in ways which, in the opinion of the Management Company, generate positive social and/or environmental results;

Businesses that are improving their environmental, social or governance practices or which can improve their social and/or environmental impact and, consequently, create value for stakeholders.

Also in this case it is possible to choose between membership via PICor with an accumulation program or the PAC.

The minimum investment is divided as follows:

5000 euros referring to the fund as a whole for the PIC, with a minimum payment of 500 euros and subsequent payments equal to 250 euros for each sector; 1800 euros for the PAC, with a minimum installment of 150 euros and with subsequent payments equal to 50 euros for each sector.

Il risk profile for these funds it is 6, so we are faced with a high risk.

The subscription fees range from a minimum of 0% to a maximum of 5.5%, while the management fees are equal to 2.10%.

Affari Miei’s opinions on the Mediolanum Best Brands range of funds

We have reached the conclusion of the analysis of range of funds proposed by Banca Mediolanum.

If you have already had the opportunity to read other similar reviews, perhaps you will already know how I feel about mutual funds.

In fact, I believe that they are not very transparent and effective tools, for a series of reasons which I will now try to list and summarize for you:

Costs: as you can see, the management costs are high, since it is an actively managed fund and given that a professional who invests for you and works for you and your money must be rightly remunerated;

Little transparency: these are somewhat confusing instruments, which often invest in many other instruments and therefore you find yourself having to deal with little clarity in the investment;

Risk: like any investment, this one is not free from risks, such as that relating to the fact that the manager could make inappropriate choices or not in line with your investment objective, or the market risk which is typical of all types investment or even the risk of subscribing to a fund without fully knowing what it invests in and what all its clauses are.

Personally, I cannot give you “clear-cut” advice about investing or not investing in these funds, but I can tell you that I consider these instruments to be unreliable, but not only those proposed by Bank of Milanbut just mutual funds in general.

Here you will find a reflection on mutual funds.

I am an independent investor and I usually prefer ETFs, passively managed funds which are able to obtain better performances and above all are able to offer management costs that are very low and much more convenient than actively managed funds.

Before leaving you, allow me to give you one more piece of advice: la training it is the best investment we can make for ourselves and our growth.

Precisely in this regard, I believe that studying and training is truly the main point and the starting point to start investing consciously and taking care of your assets seriously.

Here you will find a series of resources that may be useful to you:

