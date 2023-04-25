Italian flair for the home: the best espresso at Stiftung Warentest

The most important things at a glance:

The espresso beans Lavazza Espresso Italiano Cremoso are test winners at Stiftung Warentest with the rating “good” (grade 1.8).

You can get the Lavazza Espresso Italiano Cremoso from Amazon for around 15 euros per kilogram.

Below you will find the coffee machine recommendations from the CHIP test center.

In the

Issue 1/2022

Stiftung Warentest tested coffee beans. In addition to 15 caffè crema beans, the experts also tested six espresso brands. Not only taste, smell and appearance were evaluated. Criteria such as pollutants, user-friendliness of the packaging and declaration were also included in the evaluation. In the case of espresso beans, no product scored “very good”, but all six brands secured the rating “good”. In the following we present the test winner.

The test winner from Lavazza shines in the most important category with the top mark of 1.0. The sensory experts praise the intense smell and the harmonious taste with a strong body. The testers also rated the roasted aroma and the strong aftertaste positively. In addition to the bitter substances, they also recognize chocolate notes. There is also nothing wrong with the very stable crema.

On the other hand, the ingredients don’t look so good. The laboratory detects acrylamide and furan in all tested espresso beans. Both substances are produced when the beans are roasted. Acrylamide can change the genetic material and is considered potentially carcinogenic. However, the guideline value of 400 micrograms per kilogram of coffee was not exceeded by any product in the test. There is no limit or guide value for furan, which can cause cancer. However, only small amounts of furan end up in the cup during preparation. The laboratory only detected a fraction of the amount measured in the bean in the finished coffee drink.

You can learn more about the test

read here

You can find a test summary of coffee beans at Stiftung Warentest, ÖKO-TEST and Co

here

.

