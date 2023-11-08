Italy’s National Health Service: From Fairy Tale to Harsh Reality

Italy Drops in Health Rankings According to OECD’s Health at a Glance Report

Italy’s once enviable position as a leader in healthcare has taken a hit, according to the latest edition of the OECD’s Health at a Glance report. The report, which collects economic and medical statistics from member countries, reveals a concerning decline in Italy’s health rankings.

In terms of life expectancy, Italy has dropped from third place to ninth, with an average life expectancy of 82.7 years. This places Italy well below countries such as Japan, Switzerland, and Spain. Additionally, the avoidable mortality rate in Italy is higher than the OECD average, with 146 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants.

The report also highlights risk factors such as smoking, alcohol consumption, obesity, and air pollution. While Italy’s numbers for alcohol consumption and obesity are relatively positive, the country has a high rate of deaths caused by air pollution, with 40.8 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, well above the OECD average of 28.9.

Financially, Italy’s healthcare spending is on the lower end of the spectrum, with a per capita spending at purchasing power parity of 4,291 dollars, below the OECD average of 4,986 dollars. This places Italy at a significant disadvantage compared to countries like Germany and France, which spend almost double and one-third more, respectively.

In terms of healthcare workers and facilities, Italy also falls short. While the country has a higher number of doctors per 1,000 inhabitants compared to the OECD average, there is a shortage of nurses. Additionally, Italy has a low supply of hospital beds, with only 3.1 beds per 1,000 inhabitants, compared to the OECD average of 4.3.

These findings shed light on the challenges facing Italy’s healthcare system and call for urgent attention and investment to improve the country’s health rankings.

