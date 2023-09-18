Jerez Ranks Third Most Active City in the World for World Wellness Weekend 2023

Jerez Recognized as Third Most Active City in the World for World Wellness Weekend

Last Thursday’s presentation by Jean-Guy de Gabriac, the founder of World Wellness Weekend, confirmed Jerez as one of the most active cities in the world for health and well-being activities. Gabriac announced that Jerez ranked as the third most active city globally in this year’s edition, following its second-place ranking in Europe last year.

The success of Jerez’s participation in World Wellness Weekend was evident with the massive attendance at various locations such as the Chapín meadow, Hotel Jerez, and Blas Infante school. A total of 83 wellness centers in Jerez enthusiastically contributed to the event with over 110 activities, which were all completely free. The program took place from Friday, September 15 to Sunday, September 17, attracting people from all walks of life.

Juan Manuel Abucha, the ambassador in the province of Cádiz for the World Wellness Weekend program and manager of Natura Sabia, played a crucial role in the success of Jerez’s participation. He tirelessly worked towards making the event a recognized achievement, and his efforts paid off. The seventh edition of World Wellness Weekend took place simultaneously in 6,000 locations across 147 countries worldwide, further emphasizing the global impact of the initiative.

The program’s primary goal is to inspire and empower individuals to make healthier choices, embracing an active lifestyle with their loved ones. Jean-Guy de Gabriac explained that the program is based on various activities such as workshops, conferences, training, mindfulness, yoga, neurogymnastics, wellness tourism, tai-chi sessions, and even shamanic healing ceremonies. By promoting these disciplines worldwide, the aim is to raise awareness about alternative methods of healthcare and well-being.

The recognition of Jerez as the third most active city in the world for World Wellness Weekend is a significant milestone for the city. It highlights the dedication and enthusiasm of the local community towards health and well-being. With the continued success of the event, Jerez has firmly established itself as a hub for promoting a healthier lifestyle and alternative holistic practices.

