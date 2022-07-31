Home Health Just to win Android!Apple iPhone 14 Pro with display screen “only now” but hidden new technology | mobile phone 3C crazy | digital
Apple’s iPhone 14 series will be unveiled at Apple’s autumn press conference in September. It is more than a month before the “exposure”. It is not new that the iPhone 14 Pro series will be changed to a horizontal exclamation mark. Expose the new features of “Always-on Display (AOD)”, but also have a different “technology” from Android.

The Android camp is like Samsung Galaxy or Google’s Pixel series mobile phones, which have a “display screen” function very early. “Display screen” refers to the ability to display limited information when the phone is in standby mode, and Apple drags it to the iPhone. 14 seems a little too late. According to foreign media reports, the beta version of iOS 16 was found to include a “display screen” for the high-end iPhone 14 Pro series.The affordable 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus don’t have this feature.

It is known that the “Display Screen” of iOS 16 will list widget icons such as reminders, calls, emails, messages, etc. (reproduced from macrumors)

The “on-screen” effect of the iPhone 14 Pro series is similar to that of the Apple Watch, with the addition of icons for widgets such as reminders, calls, emails, messages, etc., but why is this feature exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro series?The reason is because this series of screens is equipped with the latest “ProMotion” automatic adaptive refresh rate technology, which can reduce the screen refresh rate to 1Hzthe iPhone 13 Pro series only comes to 10Hz at a minimum, and it can also be morePower saving

Not only that, but it seems to have to compete with Android’s “display screen”,In this iOS beta version of the wallpaper adds “sleep(Sleep)” function, similar to the filter concept, if the screen is turned off, the picture can be darkened or fadedit is more suitable to be used on the “display screen”, and then click the screen or press the power button, it will return to the original brightness (video click me, source: 9to5mac).

The foreign media showed that if the iPhone screen is turned off, the original clownfish picture (right) will be darkened and faded (left), and then click the screen or press the power button, it will return to the original brightness. (reproduced from macrumors)
However, some netizens believe that it is necessary for the Apple Watch to have the “display screen” function, but there is a question mark on whether it is necessary for the mobile phone. Some people think that they have spent too much time looking at the mobile phone. , “The function of the display screen should be turned off”; another person who has used this function on Android praised the iPhone’s 1hz technology this time. He believes that the function of Android has been used for 10 years, “but it is very simple.”

