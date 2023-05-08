Home » Juve, the reasons for the sentence of the Guarantee College
Health

Juve, the reasons for the sentence of the Guarantee College

by admin

Il College Sports Guarantee to United Sections, presided over by the lawyer Gabriella Palmieriannounced the reasons the decision taken on 20 April following the appeal presented by Juventus against the FIGC and the FIGC Federal Prosecutor’s Office, in the case of capital gains, against the decision of the Federal Court of Appeal which on 20 January had imposed a 15 penalty point on the club White black. In that occasion the Board had accepted Juventus’ appeal and sent back to the Federal Court of Appeal for it to renew its assessment, in a different composition. They had been instead rejected instead the appeals of the former president of Juventus Andrea Agnelliof the former CEO Maurizio Arrive wellby former sporting director (but still in office) Federico Cherubini and the former sporting director Fabio Paratici, all therefore destined to pay with the inhibitions imposed (Paratici 30 months, Agnelli 24 months, Arrivabene 24 months, Cherubini 16 months). Instead, the appeals of Pavel Nedved, Paolo Garimberti, Assia Grazioli – Venier, Caitlin Mary Hughes, Daniela Marilungo, Francesco Roncaglio were accepted.

See also  According to the study, beer supports the intestines - at least one type

You may also like

In Melitopol, in the hell where the Russians...

Mental Load: How to reduce invisible stress?

7 foods you should eat (after 40) that...

Beware of the side effects of UV lamps...

Almond oil for skin and hair: tips for...

here is the plan to stop the escape...

What vegetables to plant in May? Don’t miss...

The integrated contract goes deserted, for the new...

Pruning and caring for box trees | >...

Parkinson’s could be caused by an aquatic bacterium

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy