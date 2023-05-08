Juve, the reasons for the sentence of the Guarantee College

Il College Sports Guarantee to United Sections, presided over by the lawyer Gabriella Palmieriannounced the reasons the decision taken on 20 April following the appeal presented by Juventus against the FIGC and the FIGC Federal Prosecutor’s Office, in the case of capital gains, against the decision of the Federal Court of Appeal which on 20 January had imposed a 15 penalty point on the club White black. In that occasion the Board had accepted Juventus’ appeal and sent back to the Federal Court of Appeal for it to renew its assessment, in a different composition. They had been instead rejected instead the appeals of the former president of Juventus Andrea Agnelliof the former CEO Maurizio Arrive wellby former sporting director (but still in office) Federico Cherubini and the former sporting director Fabio Paratici, all therefore destined to pay with the inhibitions imposed (Paratici 30 months, Agnelli 24 months, Arrivabene 24 months, Cherubini 16 months). Instead, the appeals of Pavel Nedved, Paolo Garimberti, Assia Grazioli – Venier, Caitlin Mary Hughes, Daniela Marilungo, Francesco Roncaglio were accepted.