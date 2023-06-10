Keeping fit even at the sea? Why yoga on the sand is depopulating, what to know

To keep fit even at the sea comes yoga on the beach, one of the latest trends of the moment for a perfect body and lots of well-being.

Yoga has always been used as ideal discipline both for its effects on the body and on the mind, an approach that is very popular and which has spread with great success in recent years.

Thanks to discipline you can enjoy a general relaxationand but not only: it helps muscles and joints for movement and posture, allows you to obtain benefits when you suffer from back pain and also to have more energy.

Yoga on the sand: because everyone wants to practice it

Nothing better then than to combine yoga with summer holidays. What better environment than the beach to practice it? Particularly on the shore maredue to the influence of the waves. To practise yoga on the beach it’s the real revolution: you can stay in contact with nature, easily assume any position, you don’t need mats or other tools and you can do it both early in the morning and in the evening. The benefit comes from the sea but also from contact with the sand, especially for the pains musculoskeletal.

Yoga by the sea is used to keep the body in shape because strengthens buttocks e abdomen and consequently allows you to improve your physical fitness. Freedom of movement is optimized because the open environment does not have all the constraints of a traditional home or yoga centre. In this case, however, we must also underline how difficult it is to perform a position like that of the tree and this is a great pride in terms of balance.

Also the location of the cobra it is indicated for the physique because it tenses the muscles and it is like making an intense physical movement. It is particularly indicated for the neck area, as those who suffer from cervical problems can benefit greatly from it. With the warrior you can have more stability, it is another of the positions to do for it yoga by the sea.

Those suffering from back pain can try the contract bridge which is performed by placing your back right on the sand and then standing up. A few simple moves to find total relaxation and also calm the nerves in a very painting relaxing like the one near the sea. The important thing is to respect the hours in which to do yoga on the beach and above all to be on an empty stomach and avoid direct sun.