(ANSA) – NAPLES, MARCH 14 – Michele Coscia was the victim of a vendetta, killed on July 9, 2006 in Naples during the celebrations for Italy’s victory at the World Cup, only for having involuntarily hit his assassins’ little brother with the flag that was flying. The carabinieri of the Vomero Company, coordinated by the Naples prosecutor’s office, shed light on the matter, who today notified two arrests to the brothers Luigi and Nicola Torino, 45 and 43 years old, the second already detained, both sons of the head of the homonymous clan considered by the DDA to be linked to the Lo Russo criminal family. The two brothers tracked down Coscia and killed him despite the presence of many other people, two of whom were also accidentally injured.



The statements of an eyewitness, who was in the company of the victim, were decisive for shedding light on the matter: the man said that the boy was shot while he was sitting on a scooter, in front of a bar in Corso Chiaiano. The boy reacted by insulting Coscia who hit the windshield of the motorcycle, breaking it. Coscia’s friend also offered a compensation of 100 euros, but the boy refused the money.



After a short ride home, Coscia’s friend returned in front of the bar where he saw the boy pointing out to people who were with him on three scooters who had hit him and broken the windshield of the scooter: one of these, later identified , began to fire several shots at Coscia, wounding another friend of the victim and a girl in the legs. The autopsy revealed that the Coscia had been hit by seven bullets. (HANDLE).

