Pößneck, March 14th, 2023 – Between obsession with fitness and constant stress, the modern lifestyle demands a lot from the body. But nature has effective helpers that strengthen performance and well-being. Sebastian Krenz, founder and managing director of VITORI Health GmbHknows and uses them: With infrared deep heat, magnetic field therapy, biophoton light, negative ions, Schumann resonance and healing stones, he combines the most effective forms of treatment that nature has to offer in his VITORI® Premium crystal mats.

Feel the sun on your skin all year round

Infrared generates the same deep heat as the sun and creates heat deposits in the tissue. The advantage over the star in the center of our solar system: there is no UV radiation, instead the soothing heat is ready to use as an immune booster even in the darker seasons. Infrared therapy relieves pain, inhibits inflammation and promotes blood circulation. Used regularly, deep heat permanently increases body temperature and kills bacteria and viruses.

Nothing works without good communication

The human body is made up of trillions of cells. Each of these cells, from head to toe, has its own magnetic field. The complex processes in the body are controlled by communication between cells – impulses that are passed from one magnetic field to the next. Cell tension is reduced by external influences such as nutrition and stress. This leads to fatigue, a drop in performance and recurring pain. The natural flow of information is activated through the use of pulsating magnetic field therapy. Detoxification, regeneration processes and blood circulation are stimulated.

The impulses that are passed on from cell to cell run via light quanta – so-called biophotons. This information mediator of the human body can be disturbed by environmental influences and misinformation occurs. When the cells start to play silent mail, health problems arise. Active therapy with biophotons improves cell communication and promotes the immune system and the natural self-healing powers of humans.

Fresh air at home

Whether it’s a walk by the sea, in the forest or in the mountains – nature has a noticeable influence on mood and physical health. One explanation for this are negative ions, the effect of which is much more positive than the name suggests. They are more common in forests, mountains and rural areas. The negative ions are proven to be able to influence human behavior and feelings. When enough negative ions flow into the body, channels in the cell walls open, and the flow of oxygen to the brain, nutrient absorption, and quality of sleep increase. The low air quality in dense residential areas, especially in large cities, reduces the intake of negative ions in everyday life. A health-promoting balance can be created through targeted intake.

In harmony with nature

The resonance frequency of the earth’s electromagnetic field has been proven to promote human health. The Schumann resonance, also known as the “heartbeat of the earth”, is a geomagnetic frequency that has existed on our planet since primeval times. When the body’s cells vibrate in unison to this frequency of 7.83 Hz, the immune system receives information from the environment at its optimal rate—enough time to process it and respond to threats. However, a large number of factors influence the frequency of the body and thus deviate from the ideal value. The correct use of magnetic impulses rebuilds the resonance and helps the body in its regeneration processes.

All of these processes are bundled in the VITORI® Premium crystal mat. “The use of the mat is – regardless of age and individual level of activity – understandable and easy to implement thanks to the presetting and the selection of programs,” explains Sebastian Krenz. He explains: “My vision is that everyone has the opportunity to do something good for their body. VITORI® Premium crystal mats should offer everyone the opportunity to regenerate naturally.”

About VITORI

Janis Nebel and Sebastian Krenz have been developing effective alternatives for pain treatment since 2019,

that combine the effective mechanisms of nature. With their VITORI® Premium

Crystal products help people relax and relax naturally

find quality of life. Regardless of age, everyone benefits from the effects of the crystals. Also

Children and pets feel more refreshed after a break on the mat. The “Source of Life”

serves as the inspiration and origin of the foundation, so the VITORI brand is a new creation

from VITality and ORIgin.

