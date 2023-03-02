Peter Lo Monacohost a Station Radiospoke of Jose Mourinho and his protests, which also led to clashes in the past at the time of Catania: “The episodes in which he is the protagonist? Films seen and reviewed, which are repeated especially in recent times. The Portuguese manages to pull the wool over his eyes but he’s a technician who costs around eight million euros a year to Roma, with an expensive signing campaign” underlined the former CEO of Catania “The skits in which he is the protagonist only serve to look away from the problems and difficulties of the field, on which he prefers not to express himself. They are part of him and his character ”.