(ANSA) – BEIJING, MARCH 01 – Belarus “fully supports the initiative” of China on the proposals for international peace and security, many of which were taken up in the 12-point peace document presented by Beijing on the Ukrainian crisis, rejected but from Kiev, the USA and Europe. This is what Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, a close ally of Kremlin head Vladimir Putin, said in his conversation in Beijing with President Xi Jinping, according to a report by Minsk’s official Belta news agency. (HANDLE).
