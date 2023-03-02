Home Health Lukashenko to Xi, full support for Chinese peace plan – Ultima Ora
(ANSA) – BEIJING, MARCH 01 – Belarus “fully supports the initiative” of China on the proposals for international peace and security, many of which were taken up in the 12-point peace document presented by Beijing on the Ukrainian crisis, rejected but from Kiev, the USA and Europe. This is what Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, a close ally of Kremlin head Vladimir Putin, said in his conversation in Beijing with President Xi Jinping, according to a report by Minsk’s official Belta news agency. (HANDLE).

