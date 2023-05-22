Maddie McCann, inspecting an artificial dam in Portugal



Afp The investigation into the case continues Maddie McCann, disappeared in 2007 while on vacation with parents in Portugal. According to British media, German police have started to inspect an artificial dam of a reservoir in theAlgarvewhich I suspect Cristian Brueckner used to visit. The searches for evidence will be concentrated near the city of silves.

The investigations The search is set to last at least two days and will be the first major operation of its kind since June 2014, when British police obtained permission to excavate Praia da Luz, including using dogs trained to detect bodies in the ground.

The searches A team of divers will plumb the depths of the Barragem do Arade dam, but excavations will also take place in the woods near the reservoir. A lorry driver said he saw a woman deliver a little girl like Madeleine McCann to a man two days after she disappeared from her vacation apartment on May 3, 2007.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

